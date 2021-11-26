Chocolate in a glass: The Macallan’s new whisky, launching Dec 4

Focusing on the deep connection between whisky and chocolate, The Macallan is launching The Macallan Harmony Collection Rich Cacao, the first edition of a limited annual release series of single malts. It will make its debut at a pop-up on Dec 4 and Dec 5 at ION Sky.

The preparatory work for the first edition whisky of this new series sounds like an adventure from the pages of Willy Wonka’s diary: The Macallan’s whisky maker, Polly Logan, travelled to Girona, Spain, to explore the world of chocolate and chocolate-making.

She teamed up with pastry chef, Jordi Roca – the youngest of the famous Roca brothers of the renowned El Celler de Can Roca – and visited his chocolate factory, Casa Cacao, in Girona. She also spent some time with master chocolatier, Damian Allsop.

The trip, which she described as “a journey of discovery, learning of the craftsmanship, passion and creativity that goes into making chocolate”, inspired her to create The Macallan Harmony Collection Rich Cacao. The whisky is a Non-Age Statement (NAS) dram.