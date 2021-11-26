Chocolate in a glass: The Macallan’s new whisky, launching Dec 4
The Macallan’s new limited edition whisky, The Macallan Harmony Collection Rich Cacao, explores the sensuous relationship between chocolate and whisky that whisky drinkers love so much. In partnership with The Macallan.
Focusing on the deep connection between whisky and chocolate, The Macallan is launching The Macallan Harmony Collection Rich Cacao, the first edition of a limited annual release series of single malts. It will make its debut at a pop-up on Dec 4 and Dec 5 at ION Sky.
The preparatory work for the first edition whisky of this new series sounds like an adventure from the pages of Willy Wonka’s diary: The Macallan’s whisky maker, Polly Logan, travelled to Girona, Spain, to explore the world of chocolate and chocolate-making.
She teamed up with pastry chef, Jordi Roca – the youngest of the famous Roca brothers of the renowned El Celler de Can Roca – and visited his chocolate factory, Casa Cacao, in Girona. She also spent some time with master chocolatier, Damian Allsop.
The trip, which she described as “a journey of discovery, learning of the craftsmanship, passion and creativity that goes into making chocolate”, inspired her to create The Macallan Harmony Collection Rich Cacao. The whisky is a Non-Age Statement (NAS) dram.
“As I immersed myself in this world [of chocolate], I uncovered a great synergy between the whisky-making process and that of chocolate. Both take time and exceptional attention to detail, with even the slightest changes to the process encouraging different aromas and flavours to emerge,” said Logan.
When she returned to Speyside, she began searching for sherry-seasoned oak casks maturing at The Macallan Estate to identify “rare, indulgent chocolate notes”. Whisky makers have long used such casks to impart notes of figs, raisins and chocolate to their whiskies.
“Our European sherry-seasoned oak casks occasionally deliver a distinct chocolate note – this has come from first fill casks in the case of The Harmony Collection Rich Cacao. Yes, this chocolate note is in some of our other whiskies, but I was deliberately seeking out the dark chocolate note as a base for this whisky,” she said.
“Starting with that rich, dark, chocolate note, I sweetened it with some beautiful American sherry-seasoned oak casks that were rich with vanilla, and balanced out the flavours. [It] is a wonderful expression that brings together the world of whisky with the fascinating world of chocolate.”
She added that the single malt “offers a delightful whisky and chocolate pairing experience and the chance to elevate The Macallan experience to a new dimension”.
Chef Roca said: “Our collaboration with The Macallan allows us to challenge our own creativity, and in this project, we have been allowed to play with cacao, which is one of my passions. Being able to inspire a whisky and to create a unique tasting experience has been wonderful.”
As part of The Macallan’s move towards sustainable packaging, The Macallan Harmony Collection Rich Cacao comes in a fully recyclable and biodegradable presentation box, made using natural by-products such as discarded husks from cacao pods in chocolate production.
Expanding on the theme of chocolate, The Macallan is collaborating with award-winning Singapore pastry chef Janice Wong, who will showcase her collection of signature chocolate Bon Bons, The Harmony Collection Bon Bons, at the pop-up at ION Sky.
In its press statement, The Macallan noted that the collaboration with Wong, who recently started Pure Imagination, Singapore’s first homegrown chocolate venture, was “the perfect partnership to launch The Macallan Harmony Collection Rich Cacao”.
Those looking for an indulgent treat with The Macallan’s whiskies can look forward to the limited The Macallan Private Dining Experience at Raffles Hotel, featuring Osteria BBR by Alain Ducasse.
Created by three-Michelin-starred chef Ducasse, the Italian menu, which includes dishes like Seared Langoustines with Pumpkin, Garlic, Anchovy Condiment, and Capellini di Gragnano Pasta with Maine Lobster, Citrus, Roasted Eggplant, will be paired with four whiskies: The 12 Year Old, 15 Year Old and 18 Year Old from The Macallan Double Cask Whisky line, and The Macallan Harmony Collection Rich Cacao.
The dinner will end with a dessert from chef Wong: A Pure Imagination bean-to-bar single origin Colombian chocolate mousse, which features the flavours and textures of almond sponge, citrus jelly and cacao pulp with The Harmony Collection Rich Cacao.
The Macallan Harmony Collection Rich Cacao has a recommended retail price of S$212 from The Macallan Estate, The Macallan Online Boutique, premium retailers, bars and restaurants.
Tickets for The Macallan Harmony Collection Rich Cacao Pop-up at ION Sky on Dec 4 and Dec 5, 2021 are available for purchase at S$22. Price includes The Harmony Collection Rich Cacao tasting experience preview, and The Harmony Collection Bons Bons by chef Janice Wong. Visit: the-macallan-harmony-collection.eventbrite.sg
The Macallan Harmony Collection Rich Cacao, Private Dining Experience at Raffles Hotel’s Osteria BBR will be held on Dec 13, Dec 16 and Dec 23, 2021. S$285++ per person. For reservations, visit: www.themacallan.com/en-sg/the-macallan-raffles-hotel-singapore