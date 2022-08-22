The Macallan unveils debut product wih Bentley: A limited edition single malt whisky
The Macallan Horizon, which launches in summer 2023, features an intriguing horizontal design, encased in a glass bottle with an extraordinary 180-degree twist.
Back in July 2021, whisky maker The Macallan announced a global partnership with car manufacturer Bentley to jointly develop products for both luxury brands.
Now, the prototype for the first product collaboration has been revealed, and it’s none other than the Macallan Horizon, a limited edition single malt whisky visualised by the two brands.
The Macallan Horizon fuses traditional craftmanship and innovative materials. While whisky bottles traditionally sport a vertical aesthetic, the Macallan Horizon features an exclusive horizontal design, chosen to reflect the horizontal trajectory of a car.
The whisky has no standing base and can only be stored in its case. The decanter twists 180 degrees from the base to its top, representing “the mastery of space and time achieved by The Macallan and Bentley Motors”, the whisky maker said in a press release.
Paying homage to The Macallan’s acclaimed Six Pillars – or foundation stones of the brand that account for its distinctive single malt whiskys – the Macallan Horizon is crafted from six upcycled, repurposed or ethically sourced materials.
Among them are recycled copper from the disused curiously small spirit stills which were located within The Macallan’s former distillery; aluminium recovered from Bentley’s manufacturing process; recycled wood; recyclable glass and locally sourced carbon neutral leather, also used in the recently unveiled Bentley Mulliner grand tourer.
The sixth component is the whisky itself. Its flavour profile was developed by The Macallan’s master whisky maker Kirsteen Campbell, following her visit to Bentley Motors in Crewe.
“Our collaboration with Bentley Motors and the knowledge exchange we have undertaken as a result has inspired us to see things very differently. In the spirits world, everything is upright, such as our stills and our bottles. When we looked at the horizontal direction pursued by Bentley Motors as part of the automotive industry, it made us consider if and how we could adapt this format for whisky, which ultimately requires to be poured,” said Jaume Ferras, global creative director for The Macallan.
Chris Cooke, Bentley’s product and lifestyle manager, commented: “Our prototype for The Macallan Horizon is truly pioneering in both its design and use of materials. It’s a fusion of the sharply defined yet curvaceous Bentley design DNA, The Macallan’s innovation and recycled materials from both iconic British brands. The form of the design has allowed us to almost treat light as another material in itself, and the interplay between light and the wood, aluminium and copper materials is extraordinary.”
Those eager to get their hands on the limited-edition whisky, however, will have to wait a little longer as the launch is slated for summer of 2023.
Information regarding pricing and availability of The Macallan Horizon will be shared closer to its release on www.themacallan.com and www.bentleymotors.com.