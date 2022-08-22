The Macallan unveils debut product wih Bentley: A limited edition single malt whisky

Back in July 2021, whisky maker The Macallan announced a global partnership with car manufacturer Bentley to jointly develop products for both luxury brands.

Now, the prototype for the first product collaboration has been revealed, and it’s none other than the Macallan Horizon, a limited edition single malt whisky visualised by the two brands.

The Macallan Horizon fuses traditional craftmanship and innovative materials. While whisky bottles traditionally sport a vertical aesthetic, the Macallan Horizon features an exclusive horizontal design, chosen to reflect the horizontal trajectory of a car.

The whisky has no standing base and can only be stored in its case. The decanter twists 180 degrees from the base to its top, representing “the mastery of space and time achieved by The Macallan and Bentley Motors”, the whisky maker said in a press release.