The world’s first The Macallan House is now open at Raffles Hotel Singapore

In 2019, The Macallan partnered with Raffles Hotel Singapore, to transform what could otherwise have been a regular bottle shop into a beautiful exhibition space where guests could savour their single malts in style. Bolstered by its success, the famed whisky maker decided to elevate the concept further, and after months of renovation, has recently relaunched The Macallan Experience as The Macallan House, a 3,000 sq ft experiential retail space that brings a refreshing approach to discovery — and it is the first of its kind in the world.

Designed by award-winning British architect Jamie Fobert, whose portfolio boasts structural beauties like the historic Fondaco dei Tedeschi in Venice and the new National Portrait Gallery in London, The Macallan House beckons with capacious luxury. Fobert’s design choices pay homage to The Macallan’s foundational ethos, with elements such as copper walls symbolising the brand’s “curiously small stills”, the colour red representing founder Alexander Reid, Albariza stone pointing to the Spanish soil that produces the sherry used to season many of The Macallan’s oak casks, and artistic collaborations that share The Macallan’s dedication to mastery.