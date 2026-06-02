In the Sherry Triangle, that ancient territory defined by Jerez de la Frontera, El Puerto de Santa Maria and Sanlucar de Barrameda, the land itself is the first ingredient. The soil here is albariza: startling, almost lunar white, dense with calcium carbonate and compressed fossils of prehistoric seas, yet porous. It reflects the punishing Andalusian sun back onto the vine while holding moisture deep in its chalky core through nearly three hundred days of annual sunshine. From this improbable earth grows the Palomino Fino grape: neutral, unremarkable on its own, yet precisely because of that neutrality, a perfect vessel for what the land and the winemaker wish to express.

But to speak of Sherry in the abstract is to miss the particular humanity behind The Macallan’s casks. The distillery looks instead to Valdespino, and Valdespino is something rarer than a supplier. It is a living inheritance.

Founded in 1264, it is among the oldest operating bodegas in Spain, its history pre-dating Columbus, the printing press and the unification of the Spanish crown. For most of those seven and a half centuries, it has remained a family enterprise: intimate in scale, ferocious in standard. Its crown jewel is the Pago de Macharnudo, a single elevated vineyard widely regarded as the grand cru of the Sherry Triangle: pure albariza where the chalk runs deepest and the Palomino vines yield fruit of uncommon concentration. Fermentation here still takes place in oak, a practice now rare elsewhere in Jerez, preserving a textural depth from the very first moment of vinification. Nothing has been optimised for speed or volume. Here’s a fun fact: Valdespino is the only Jerez bodega to be a member of Grandes Pagos de Espana, an association of bodegas that make single-vineyard wines.