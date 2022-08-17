The Macallan has dropped three new collectible whiskies – and an immersive pop-up at ION Orchard

When it comes to stratospheric auction prices, age statements old enough to have their own grandchildren, or straight-up brand prestige and cachet, it’s hard to beat The Macallan and its empire of superb scotch.

Ask its whisky makers how they do it and they’ll tell you that they simply honour the distillery’s “Six Pillars”, a set of foundational values upon which The Macallan makes its liquid gold. These are: Natural Colour, Mastery, Curiously Small Spirit Stills, The Estate, Exceptional Oak Casks, and Sherry Seasoning.

Each pillar has its own story. Sherry Seasoning, for instance, refers to The Macallan’s tradition of maturing its spirit in oak casks that once held sherry wine from Spain, giving the final whiskies their depth and colour. The Estate honours the 485 acres of Scottish countryside that overlooks the River Spey, and it is on this land that the distillery harvests its own barley.

Previous limited edition whiskies have been dedicated to different pillars in the past, and now three more have joined the fold for 2022. These are The Macallan M, M Black, and M Copper, and they celebrate Natural Colour, Mastery, and Curiously Small Spirit Stills respectively.