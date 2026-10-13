The Macallan takes your palate on a transatlantic voyage with its new Carta Nautica collection

The measure of good Scotch whisky doesn’t just lie in its flavour profile or prestigious label. It is its ability to transport you across landscapes, through time and between cultures and traditions. The Macallan captures that very spirit of exploration with the Carta Nautica Collection, a new collection of single malt Scotch whiskies that's inspired by the voyage that its oak staves and casks undertake across the Atlantic Ocean.

Spanish for “nautical chart,” Carta Nautica traces the transatlantic journey of The Macallan’s casks, with each destination shaping the whisky to create a collection that reflects the brand’s heritage and spirit of exploration. After all, the journey of a whisky is shaped by more than the time it spends in a cask. The wood itself carries a history of its own, influenced by where it comes from, how it’s prepared and the spirits it once held.