The Macallan wants you to drink its new whiskies with coffee

Coffee and whisky are two beverages that share much in common — complexity of aromas and flavours, their place at the end of a meal, the impassioned fanbases — but are rarely thought of as things to be enjoyed at the same time. The Macallan would like to change your mind with the second release of its Harmony Collection, which has built its two new whiskies around the world of coffee.

The Harmony Collection is a limited annual release that celebrates innovation and sustainability, and it debuted last year with the chocolate-driven duo, the Harmony Collection Rich Cacao and Fine Cacao, which were delivered in packaging made from the discarded husks of cacao pods.

In time for 2022’s festive season, The Macallan is launching The Harmony Collection Inspired by Intense Arabica and The Harmony Collection Smooth Arabica — both of which are meant to be paired with coffee made from Ethiopian Arabica beans.