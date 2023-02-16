Forbes Travel Guide 2023: Macau is the top five-star rated hotel capital of the world, beating London

After four years as the city with the most five-star rated hotels in the world as ranked by the Forbes Travel Guide, London has lost its title. The Forbes Travel Guide 2023 Star Awards was unveiled on Wednesday (Feb 15), with Macau emerging as the new champion.

Macau has 22 five-star rated properties in the guide, gaining more new five-star hotels than any other destination. These hotels include Galaxy Hotel, Grand Lisboa Palace Macau, The Karl Lagerfeld, Londoner Court and Londoner Hotel.

London came in second with 21 five-star rated hotels, including the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park and The Langham.