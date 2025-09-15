Made in Singapore: Fashion, F&B and hospitality brands going global

Singapore may be small, but our lifestyle brands are anything but. Over the decades, a rising class of entrepreneurial visionaries have gone from humble beginnings to regional domination, and in some cases, global fame. Think TWG Tea at the Ritz Paris or K-pop girl groups Blackpink and Itzy wearing Charles & Keith.

Whether it’s peddling tea blends in plush salons or pushing next-level luxury suites and villas in far-flung locations, these are just some examples of Singapore-born businesses quietly shaping global tastes while staying true to their roots.

And in the process, they’re showing the world what Brand Singapore really means: Innovation, consistent quality, resilience, and enduring style.

FIT CHECK: THE SINGAPORE LOOKBOOK

Singapore’s fashion scene has copped its fair share of flak over the years. But for a handful of brands, there’s no denying that they’ve blossomed into business-savvy players with serious street cred – even if those streets happen to be in Hong Kong or Seoul rather than Singapore.

From Charles & Keith being the label of choice for no less than K-pop royalty Blackpink, to Love, Bonito empowering women across Asia, and Beyond the Vines turning utility into cult design, these brands are rewriting the fashion playbook – and doing it on their own terms.

Armed with data, community and a fierce sense of identity, they’re proof that fashion from Singapore isn’t just relevant, but actually revolutionary.

Beyond The Vines