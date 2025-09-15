Made in Singapore: Fashion, F&B and hospitality brands going global
From luxury trailblazers to hospitality powerhouses, these Singapore lifestyle brands are conquering the world stage, proving that the little red dot means big business.
Singapore may be small, but our lifestyle brands are anything but. Over the decades, a rising class of entrepreneurial visionaries have gone from humble beginnings to regional domination, and in some cases, global fame. Think TWG Tea at the Ritz Paris or K-pop girl groups Blackpink and Itzy wearing Charles & Keith.
Whether it’s peddling tea blends in plush salons or pushing next-level luxury suites and villas in far-flung locations, these are just some examples of Singapore-born businesses quietly shaping global tastes while staying true to their roots.
And in the process, they’re showing the world what Brand Singapore really means: Innovation, consistent quality, resilience, and enduring style.
FIT CHECK: THE SINGAPORE LOOKBOOK
Singapore’s fashion scene has copped its fair share of flak over the years. But for a handful of brands, there’s no denying that they’ve blossomed into business-savvy players with serious street cred – even if those streets happen to be in Hong Kong or Seoul rather than Singapore.
From Charles & Keith being the label of choice for no less than K-pop royalty Blackpink, to Love, Bonito empowering women across Asia, and Beyond the Vines turning utility into cult design, these brands are rewriting the fashion playbook – and doing it on their own terms.
Armed with data, community and a fierce sense of identity, they’re proof that fashion from Singapore isn’t just relevant, but actually revolutionary.
Beyond The Vines
Minimalist? Maximalist? Who even cares – Beyond The Vines invented their own aesthetic: Joyfully functional Singaporean cool. Launched in 2015 by husband-and-wife duo Daniel Chew and Rebecca Ting, the brand is now a popular name with a fanbase that refreshes drop pages like it’s going out of style.
Their Dumpling Bag? A crossbody icon. Their pop-up in Tokyo? An instant hit. Beyond The Vines is proof that smart design can speak volumes, and sometimes laugh a little too. With bricks-and-mortar stores in Japan, the Philippines and Thailand, global expansion is in motion, but always on their own terms: Playful, purposeful, and perfectly colourblocked.
Charles & Keith/Pedro
In 1996, when brothers Charles and Keith Wong started their humble shoe shop in Amara Shopping Centre, they weren’t just hawking heels; they were plotting a fashion coup. Fast forward to today, and the brand now boasts more than 600 stores in over 30 countries, K-pop collabs, and global girlies clutching those chunky-soled boots like Birkin bags.
Pedro, the equally stylish cousin to Charles & Keith, slinks in with sleek minimalism and gender-fluid edge. Together, they’ve redefined affordable fashion through a distinctly Asian lens. What’s next for the empire? Eco collections and a lean towards ESG leadership, omnichannel dominance, and, just for the fun of it, world domination – all in 3-inch platform, of course.
Love, Bonito
What started in 2005 as a blogshop by three Singaporean friends has glowed up into Southeast Asia’s leading female-first fashion brand, dubbed the region’s answer to Zara with a soul. Co-founder Rachel Lim knew that Asian women weren’t just underrepresented; they were underserved. Cue buttery fabrics, power shoulders, and cuts that flatter the Asian female form.
Love, Bonito has scaled across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia, the Philippines and Hong Kong (plus a pop-up in New York in 2023), raising over US$50 million (S$64 million) in funding to date. With big plans to deepen US market penetration, smarter tech, and in-house R&D, the brand is primed to take its ethos of “made by women, for women” global.
TICK TOCK TAKEOVER
In the high-stakes world of horology and luxury retail, Singapore doesn’t just participate; it leads. Multi-brand timepiece retailers such as Cortina Watch, Sincere Fine Watches and The Hourglass have turned curation into an art form, influencing markets far beyond their Singaporean homebase.
With boutiques across Asia, brand collaborations, and collector-level collectibility, these big players reflect Singapore’s maturity in the horological landscape, as well as its commercial muscle and cultural diplomacy.
Cortina Watch
Founded in 1972 by visionary entrepreneur Anthony Lim, Cortina Watch grew from a single outlet in the now-defunct Colombo Court to a regional empire of over 40 boutiques, including flagship stores for Rolex and Patek Philippe. Listed on the SGX (C41) and family-led to this day, Cortina acquired Sincere Watch in 2021, consolidating its dominance in Asia’s luxury watch landscape.
You could say that Cortina is brand Singapore personified: Resilient, refined, precise, principled, quietly ruling. Now run by second-generation owner Jeremy Lim, Cortina continues to shape the future of watch retail through exclusive partnerships and next-gen boutiques, with steady expansion into the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam on the horizon.
Sincere Fine Watches
One of Singapore’s oldest watch retailers, Sincere Fine Watches began in 1954 and became a pioneer in introducing high-end watchmaking to Asia. Today, under Cortina’s wing, the company retains its cachet as a curator of rare and collectible timepieces, with salons in Malaysia, Thailand and Taiwan.
Known for championing independent watchmakers – the likes of Franck Muller, Greubel Forsey and Jacob & Co. – and hosting the Sincere Watch Academy, it has long positioned Singapore as a sophisticated horological hub. With Cortina scion Kate Lim at the helm, Sincere remains distinct: A legacy name embracing innovation and collector culture, with retail experiences tailored to the next generation of aficionados.
The Hour Glass
Since its founding in 1979 by Dr Henry Tay and Jannie Chan, The Hour Glass has whispered luxury in a way that only true connoisseurs understand. From its humble beginnings in Lucky Plaza to more than 50 boutiques in 12 cities, this homegrown heavyweight isn’t just in the watch game; it curates the table everyone wants a seat at.
With a market cap of over S$800 million and a stable of brands ranging from commercial powerhouses to independent watchmakers like De Bethune, MB&F and Urwerk, the company has turned horology into high art. Through the efforts of second-generation leader Michael Tay, it frequently collaborates with watchmakers and institutions, preserving craftsmanship while nurturing a future-forward ecosystem.
FLAVOURS THAT CROSS BORDERS
From kopi and kaya toast to fine teas, Singapore-born F&B brands are stirring up palates across the globe. TWG Tea redefined teatime with a knockout combination of French flair and Singaporean savvy, while humble heroes like Ya Kun and Song Fa brought our favourite breakfast ritual and hearty herbal pork rib soup to unexpected international tables. Their global success stories prove one thing: The world’s appetite for Singapore flavours is only just heating up.
Song Fa Bak Kut Teh
One helping of peppery pork rib soup, but make it Michelin, please. Founded in 1969 by Yeo Eng Song as a pushcart hustle, Song Fa has turned humble dish into a Michelin-recognised culinary export, with 30-plus outlets in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and China, plus a cult following.
Song Fa took local street food and dressed it in clean tiles, rustic wood, and efficient service – without losing its Teochew soul. The brand is expanding via strategic partnerships and mall-based franchises, tapping into the wave of nostalgic yet elevated street food experiences. Future plans include deeper penetration in China.
TWG Tea
TWG Tea might look like it’s from Paris, but this golden child was brewed in Singapore in 2008. Founded by tea sommelier Taha Bouqdib and Maranda Barnes, the brand positioned itself as the haute couture of tea – and succeeded, with more than 70 boutiques and salons in over 20 countries.
With an excess of 1,000 tea blends, tea salons that recall elegant Parisian parlours, and service akin to luxury boutiques, TWG Tea showcases Singapore’s instinct for reinvention. Now under Osim’s V3 group, the brand continues brewing bold ambitions, with expansion into new markets and online stores on third-party marketplaces.
Ya Kun Kaya Toast
What started in 1944 as a coffee stall run by Hainanese immigrant Loi Ah Koon is now a kopi empire with more than 100 outlets across Asia and the Gulf. Still family-run, the chain still serves kopi, kaya toast and soft-boiled eggs with Singaporean soul and international franchise swagger.
Ya Kun didn’t just export traditional breakfasts though – it exported nostalgia, simplicity and that uniquely Singaporean trait of efficiency with a side of humility. Whether you’re in Seoul or Taipei, those red plastic plates carry generations of flavour. Next up: Smarter kitchens, digital ordering, and even more regional rollouts.
CHECKING IN, STANDING OUT
Thanks in part to Singapore Airlines’ reputation, the world looks up to Singapore-style hospitality when it wants service with soul and substance. On the hotel front, homegrown brands from Banyan Tree’s eco-luxe legacy to Como’s quiet glamour and Patina’s futuristic cool are positioning Singapore’s values – thoughtfulness, innovation, sustainability – at the forefront of global travel. In a post-pandemic world that craves meaning, connection and design, these brands aren’t just responding to trends; they’re setting them.
Banyan Tree Holdings
Founded in 1994 by husband-and-wife duo Ho Kwon Ping and Claire Chiang, Banyan Tree turned a barren Phuket tin mine into an eco-luxe oasis, sparking a global wellness movement in the process. Today, the group is a multi-brand powerhouse; its portfolio spans 70-odd properties across the Banyan Tree, Angsana, Laguna, Cassia, Garrya and Homm brands.
Banyan Tree championed sustainability before it was sexy, and wellness before it became a buzzword. With Accor now a partner, the brand evolving into Banyan Group, and the founding couple’s three children poised to take the helm, it’s entering a new era of growth. In its sights, 100 properties by 2026, as well as travel concepts revolving around wellness, design and community.
Como Hotels & Resorts
Established in 1991 by Christina Ong – fashion mogul, wellness maven – Como is where the global elite go when they tire of being seen. From Bhutan to the Maldives, and Tuscany to Western Australia, Como now runs 16 super-chic sanctuaries, each impossibly calm and elegant.
With its wellness arm, Como Shambhala, it introduced integrated retreats long before wellness was trending. The brand embodies Singapore’s rigour and global acumen. As Como expands into destinations like Indonesia and Italy, and relaunches Como Orchard in Singapore as a lifestyle flagship, it cements its role as Asia’s luxury hospitality tastemaker.
Patina Hotels & Resorts
Launched in 2021 under Singapore’s Capella Hotel Group, Patina made waves with just one property: The ultra-sexy, ultra-sustainable Patina Maldives, Fari Islands. Championing purposeful travel and environmental consciousness, it won multiple international awards and signalled Singapore’s entry into next-gen luxury hospitality.
Like Capella, Patina is helmed by the four Kwee brothers of Pontiac Land’s second generation, along with third-generation member Evan Kwee. The Maldives was just the teaser; with Patina Osaka now open, and offshoots in Sanya and Tianjin, China in the pipeline, the brand is rapidly redefining luxury for modern travellers.