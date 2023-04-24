Maison Elle: The fashion magazine opens a hotel in Paris

Numerous fashion brands have their own hotels, so perhaps it was only a matter of time before a glossy magazine wanted in on the trend. Although Elle doesn’t have quite the same pop-cultural cachet as Vogue, it has beaten its rival to launching the first hotel from a major magazine.

Elle was founded in Paris in 1945 with the same mix of current affairs and fashion that it still features today. Now, Elle and spin-offs such as interiors magazine Elle Decoration come in 78 editions worldwide. Owner the Lagardere Group also licenses the brand to cafes, hair salons, eyewear and even paint. The hotel, which opened shortly before Christmas last year, is a collaboration between Lagardere and French hospitality business Valotel (which has nine other hotels in the country). The partners say they plan to open “several dozen” Elle hotels in Europe, China and south-east Asia and are currently selecting a property in Bangkok.