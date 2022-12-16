Making last-minute bookings for Christmas and New Year? Check out these restaurants with (some) seats left

After three years of restricted dining numbers, restaurants are now finally cheering to earlier and larger bookings and close to capacity reservations over the Christmas and New Year festive periods.

Among those who are already fully booked on Christmas Day, New Year’s Day, and the respective eves are: Buffet restaurant Colony at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore; Regent Singapore’s F&B outlets such as Basilico, Tea Lounge, Manhattan and even Summer Palace; and one-Michelin starred contemporary French fine-diner Restaurant Jag. Unsurprisingly, restaurants and rooftop bars commanding a panoramic view of the Marina Bay countdown revelry is full for New Year’s eve too, such as Fullerton Hotel Singapore’s The Lighthouse and Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore’s The Clifford Pier and Lantern.

Mr Lewis Quinn, executive assistant manager for food & beverage at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore said: "Public interest in dining at our outlets (Colony, Summer Pavilion and Republic) has been unprecedented. We have observed large group reservations over this festive period, with both families and companies organising festive reunions, mostly attributable to this being the first year-end holiday since the pandemic without any travel or dining restrictions on group sizes in place.”