Beyond Johor Bahru: A Malaysia road trip from Singapore to Terengganu
From traditional coffee in Muar and heritage stays in Melaka to inventive cocktails in Kuala Lumpur and coastal retreats in Terengganu, discover what awaits on a drive through Malaysia.
With Malaysia being our closest neighbour, it’s no surprise that many Singaporeans head across the Causeway whenever they’re in need of a short break – a day trip to Johor Bahru to cafe-hop or a weekend in Kuala Lumpur to paint the town red.
There are plenty of ways to travel north, from buses and trains to planes and cars. But driving offers the flexibility to explore unfamiliar places, set your own pace and stop whenever something catches your eye.
“Malaysia is having a moment once again and it’s time for other parts of the country to take the spotlight. And with the likes of Michelin, Asia’s Best and even The 50 lists, there are a lot of new things to discover,” said Yeoh Pei Xien, vice-president of strategy and transformation at YTL Hotels.
So for your next Malaysia break, why not embark on a road trip that takes you beyond Johor Bahru?
“With a road trip, it’s not just about the destination, it’s also about the journey. And there’s no better way for Malaysia to show off our food and culture, especially in terms of our different cuisines, and our hospitality,” added Yeoh.
Grab your passport, load up the car and head northwards to discover local favourites from Singapore to Terengganu.
SINGAPORE TO MALACCA: FUEL UP FOR THE JOURNEY AHEAD
There’s always time for a coffee break. On your way up to Melaka, make a stop at Sai Kee Kopi 434 in Muar. This charming old-school kopitiam is known for its fragrant traditional coffee.
If you’re feeling peckish, try the mee bandung or nasi lemak with a side of Muar’s much-loved otak-otak, and wash it all down with a cup of Elephant Bean Coffee made from Liberica beans grown at the cafe’s own plantations. Coffee connoisseurs will appreciate its aromatic flavour profile – a balance of fruitiness and bitterness with a smoky, mellow sweetness.
THERE’S MORE TO MELAKA THAN CHICKEN RICE BALLS
Where to stay
Stepping into The Majestic Malacca is like journeying back in time.
The main building is a restored 1929 Straits Settlements mansion built for Chinese tycoon Leong Long Man. It retains its original porcelain floor tiles and teakwood fittings, reflecting a mix of Straits and neoclassical architectural styles.
The boutique hotel’s 54 rooms are located in a modern tower behind, added when the hotel re-opened in 2008. Each room features solid teak floors, plush four-poster beds, silk chaise lounges and clawfoot bathtubs for a leisurely soak.
The Majestic Malacca is also home to Spa Village, a spa dedicated to Peranakan healing traditions, blending Chinese, Malay and other regional therapies.
The pre-treatment questionnaire assesses your body’s perceived energy balance. Drawing on the traditional Chinese medicine concepts of yin and yang, specific warming or cooling treatments are recommended. These include the Nutmeg Rolling Rice Massage, intended to relieve muscle aches, and the Bird’s Nest Facial with Star Fruit Mask, designed to hydrate and nourish sensitive skin. (shorten?)
Sundowners are also part of the experience at The Majestic Malacca, thanks to its signature Gin O’Clock session, where guests can try their hand at mixing cocktails.
Get creative with your own gin-based cocktail or follow one of the recipes provided, which you can take home as a souvenir.
Guests can also sample Tanqueray Malacca Gin. Inspired by an 1839 recipe attributed to Charles Tanqueray, the gin incorporates a blend of botanicals and spices intended to evoke Melaka’s history as a trading port.
Where to dine and drink
Sure, you could head out to enjoy Melaka’s street food along the famed Jonker Street. But if you prefer to dine at the hotel, The Mansion is worth considering.
The menu features Kristang (Melaka-Portuguese) heritage recipes by the hotel’s chef, Melba Nunis. Signature dishes include kari debal and kaldu laksa Malaka, alongside Peranakan-inspired favourites such as ayam kari keluak and ayam pongteh.
For a nightcap, pop into one of the bars along the Melaka River, such as The Old Merchant.
Housed in a 1920s building, this Chinese-inspired speakeasy features red lanterns, neon Mandarin characters, a canopy of Chinese parasols and chrysanthemum motifs.
But what makes this a must-visit is its offering of local-infused cocktails. Think ingredients like gula Melaka (palm sugar), soursop, chrysanthemum, pandan, chilli and even Pi Pa a traditional Chinese herbal syrup commonly used to soothe coughs and sore throats.
In search of a local haunt? Then head to Sin Hiap Hin.
Not your average watering hole, this 100-year-old vintage bar, said to have once been an opium den, offers a glimpse of Melaka’s past. Its collection of spirits ranges from traditional Chinese herbal liquors and homemade beers to local specialities such as Kokus, a locally made lychee-flavoured vodka.
Just keep in mind that it opens only during the day, from 10.30am to 5pm.
Before hitting the road again the next morning, stop by Sin See Tai, just a stone’s throw from Sin Hiap Hin.
This boutique micro-roastery serves house blends and single-origin coffees alongside a selection of pastries. Pair your morning cuppa with a croissant, doughnut or slice of cake before continuing your journey.
EXPLORE A DIFFERENT SIDE OF KUALA LUMPUR
Where to stay
Part of Marriot Bonvoy’s Autograph Collection, Hotel Stripes Kuala Lumpur is located on Jalan Kamunting, in a historic neighbourhood that developed during the tin-mining boom of the mid-19th century.
The hotel’s colonial-style facade draws inspiration from the surrounding neighbourhood’s 1940s architecture, while its 184 rooms and suites feature minimalist, monochromatic interiors.
The hotel also has a French-style brasserie, Brasserie 25, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. For cocktails and bar bites, head to Man Tao Rooftop Bar, which offers skyline views alongside the hotel’s rooftop infinity pool.
Fun fact: The site of Hotel Stripes was once home to YTL Corporation’s first corporate office. Just a few doors down is the much-loved Yut Kee Restaurant, which the YTL family has frequented for dishes such as Hainanese chicken chop and roti babi, even before its relocation from Jalan Dang Wangi in 2014.
While you might not be as close to the shopping districts of Bukit Bintang and KLCC, The Row is just a short walk away.
This revitalised enclave of 1940s shophouses is home to a mix of independent shops, design studios, cafes and eateries, making it a pleasant place for an afternoon wander away from the usual tourist spots.
Where to dine and drink
Eat like a local at Capital Cafe. A familiar fixture in the city for close to seven decades, this charming cafe retains its 1950s character, with marble-topped tables, vintage ceiling fans, wooden chairs and hand-painted menus.
It offers a taste of old KL under one roof, with dishes such as roti bakar, mee hailam, nasi padang and rojak mamak.
For afternoon tea, head to The Majestic Kuala Lumpur – more specifically, the hotel’s Orchid Conservatory. Enjoy finger sandwiches, pastries, freshly baked scones and other sweet treats while seated among seasonal Phalaenopsis orchids and other blooms.
Located next to Hotel Stripes Kuala Lumpur, Joloko has been featured on the 50 Best Discovery platform. The restaurant serves Caribbean, Latin American and African-inspired dishes such as Jamaican jerk chicken with mango relish, guava-glazed prawn tostadas and vegan-friendly jollof rice.
Wash it all down with a tipple or two from Joloko’s collection of artisanal mezcals, tequilas and natural or biodynamic wines.
If the night is still young, make your way to Lavantha, the brainchild of award-winning mixologist and bartender Jon Lee. Tucked inside a repurposed bank vault in the basement of Moxy Kuala Lumpur Chinatown, the speakeasy has a moody atmosphere, with black marble, mirrors and champagne-toned lighting.
The bar also offers a selection of more than 120 classic cocktails built around 10 base spirits, with labels ranging from Tanqueray No. Ten gin to Japanese shochu and tequila.
KUALA LUMPUR TO TERENGGANU: MAKE TIME FOR SOME DURIAN
After the excitement of Kuala Lumpur, slow things down as you head towards Terengganu on the east coast of Peninsular Malaysia.
As you drive through Pahang en route, durian lovers may want to stop at Rimba By Dking along the Karak Highway. While you can also enjoy a meal here, the durian is the star.
Besides fresh Musang King and D24 durians from the surrounding orchard, you can enjoy durian-based treats such as durian cendol and patin tempoyak, a fish dish cooked in fermented durian gravy.
GO BACK TO NATURE IN TERENGGANU
Where to stay
Rooted in the Malay philosophy of Sucimurni, which emphasises purity of spirit, health and well-being, Tanjong Jara Resort offers a peaceful retreat for those looking to unwind.
Set against a backdrop of tropical jungle and the South China Sea, the resort’s architecture draws inspiration from 17th-century Malay palaces, with elevated wooden structures, steeply pitched roofs and local hardwood.
With around 100 rooms, the resort offers guests a sense of space and seclusion.
“For us, that has been the most important part of any hotel build; it is to always honour the culture and tradition, and never to over-commercialise a place,” added Yeoh.
Unwind at the resort’s Spa Village, which offers a range of traditional Malay treatments. These include massages using oils infused with local ingredients such as turmeric, cinnamon and citronella; tuam pasir, a heated sea-sand therapy incorporating fenugreek and black seeds; and ikal-ikal, a scalp treatment using a herbal paste made with hibiscus and betel leaves.
Adventure-seeking guests can also sign up for paid excursions, including diving trips to Tenggol Island, known for its diverse marine life. Alternatively, a jungle trek to Chemerung Waterfall takes visitors through lush rainforest and streams before reaching the waterfall and its emerald pool. However, diving and snorkelling excursions are unavailable during the monsoon season, which generally runs from October to March in the area so check with the concierge.
Alternatively, hone your cooking skills with the Secrets of a Malay Kitchen experience, which includes a market visit with the resort’s culinary team, followed by a cooking class where you prepare your own lunch.
Where to dine and drink
Dining is another highlight of a stay at Tanjong Jara Resort.
Nelayan, located by the beach, pays homage to the resort’s former Fisherman’s Cove restaurant. It serves seafood and local specialities such as nasi dagang, keropok lekor (a traditional fish snack from Terengganu) and roti jala with chicken curry, alongside Western dishes.
In the evening, Nelayan also offers the Shook! fine-dining experience, featuring a seafood-focused menu.
At Di Atas Sungei, guests can enjoy a variety of Malaysian and Terengganu dishes, such as roselle chicken, butter prawns and laksam, a traditional noodle dish from the northeastern states of Peninsular Malaysia. The dishes are prepared using fresh local ingredients under the guidance of the resort’s Menu Masters.
The resort also hosts themed culinary evenings. Satay Lok-Lok, held on Tuesdays, features an interactive station where guests can choose their own skewer and sauce combinations. On Saturdays, Taste of Terengganu showcases local favourites such as freshly tossed kerabu, roti john, ikan bakar, satay and an assortment of kuih for dessert.
ROAD TRIPPING AROUND MALAYSIA: 3 ESSENTIALS FOR SINGAPORE DRIVERS
Driving License
Singapore driving licence holders can drive in Malaysia for up to 90 days with a valid Singapore licence without needing an International Driving Permit (IDP). Bring your physical driving licence with you.
Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP)
Singapore-registered vehicles entering Malaysia must have a valid Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP). Make sure your vehicle is registered and its VEP requirements are met before setting off.
Touch ‘n Go (TNG) Card or EZ-Link x TNG Card
Bring a Touch ’n Go card or EZ-Link x Touch ’n Go Motoring Card to pay for highway and checkpoint tolls in Malaysia. Make sure your card has sufficient balance before setting off.
CNA Luxury experienced this road trip at the invitation of YTL Hotels.