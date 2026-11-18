With Malaysia being our closest neighbour, it’s no surprise that many Singaporeans head across the Causeway whenever they’re in need of a short break – a day trip to Johor Bahru to cafe-hop or a weekend in Kuala Lumpur to paint the town red.

There are plenty of ways to travel north, from buses and trains to planes and cars. But driving offers the flexibility to explore unfamiliar places, set your own pace and stop whenever something catches your eye.

“Malaysia is having a moment once again and it’s time for other parts of the country to take the spotlight. And with the likes of Michelin, Asia’s Best and even The 50 lists, there are a lot of new things to discover,” said Yeoh Pei Xien, vice-president of strategy and transformation at YTL Hotels.

So for your next Malaysia break, why not embark on a road trip that takes you beyond Johor Bahru?

“With a road trip, it’s not just about the destination, it’s also about the journey. And there’s no better way for Malaysia to show off our food and culture, especially in terms of our different cuisines, and our hospitality,” added Yeoh.

Grab your passport, load up the car and head northwards to discover local favourites from Singapore to Terengganu.