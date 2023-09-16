Experience elevated Malaysian cuisine at these 5 restaurants in Kuala Lumpur

In Singapore’s recent Michelin Guide ceremony, Seroja took home three awards for the night ‒ a Michelin star, the first Green Michelin star for sustainability and its chef, Kevin Wong, the Young Chef Award. This restaurant shines a spotlight on food from the Malay archipelago, albeit modernised and elevated, somewhat unusual for a cuisine that is more commonly eaten at home or in more modest settings.

This happy development is reflected in Kuala Lumpur, where a small but growing number of restaurants offer a modern take on traditional Malaysian cuisine, using fresh, local ingredients and creative cooking techniques. Here are five spots to experience the best of Malaysian food in a sophisticated setting.