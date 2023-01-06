Man U fans, here’s how you can spend a night at Old Trafford or play on the pitch

“Our members travel to create unforgettable memories and it’s why we are thrilled to again offer incredible Marriott Bonvoy Moments experiences with Manchester United for our members who are diehard fans,” said Jackie McAllister, vice President, Marriott Bonvoy Brand & Moments Marketing. “With Marriott Bonvoy Moments, we give members extraordinary access to pursue their passions in life and enjoy their experiences with family and friends included.”

Highlights of the curated experiences include the Marriott Hotels Suite of Dreams, where one lucky bidder will have the opportunity to stay overnight at Old Trafford Stadium, with a private tour of the grounds. He or she will also dine with a Manchester United legend, and receive access premier seats in the Marriott Hotels M Club suite to watch a game. This package was launched starting Jan 4.

With the Pitchside Experience, available starting Jan 24, members will get access to the pitch to watch a First Team warm-up session. Play on the Pitch, available starting mid-April, will offer members the chance to play a football match at Old Trafford Stadium coached by Manchester United Legends.

Members can also bid on the Mascot Experience, starting Feb 27, where their child will be chosen as a team mascot walking hand-in-hand with one of the First Team players onto the Old Trafford pitch. Members, their guests and family will also receive hospitality tickets in the Marriott Hotels M Club suite and a one-night stay at Manchester Marriott Victoria & Albert Hotel.

And for those who’d like to travel with the team, bid for the Manchester United Ultimate European Away Trip, where the winner will travel with Manchester United to watch the First Team play in Barcelona. Members will travel as part of the official Club travelling party and experience matchday hospitality along with a hotel stay.

Find out more about Marriott Bonvoy Moments and these experiences here