Luxury hospitality group Belmond brings its first-ever culinary residency to Mandala Club in Singapore

Imagine the artistic legacy of Venice, the rolling hills of Tuscany and the dramatic cliffs of the Amalfi Coast — vividly brought to life smack in the heart of Singapore. Impossible, you might think.

Well, in January 2025, luxury hospitality group Belmond aims to make this a reality with its first-ever culinary residency taking place in Mandala Club.

This four-week event runs from Jan 14 to Feb 15 and is already open to the public for reservations. It will feature four chefs from the restaurants at four of Belmond’s storied Italian properties – including two one Michelin-starred establishments.

Each week, a different chef will take the helm with the goal of transporting diners to Italy’s most iconic destinations through a unique regional menu that celebrates the locale’s food, culture as well as the cherished practice of villeggiatura, which evokes the essence of retreating to a serene villa for leisure and rejuvenation.

“This is an opportunity to celebrate the regional diversity of Italian cuisine and transport our guests to the heart of each destination,” said Sophie Micol Fabiani, acting director of communications, Southern Europe at Belmond.

A heads up: Do not expect the usual Italian dishes like spaghetti bolognese or pizza margherita at this residency.

Instead, the menus will be lovingly crafted by the chefs inspired by Italy’s diversity from the Venetian lagoon and the Tuscan countryside to the Sicilian coastline and the Amalfi cliffs.