Luxury hospitality group Belmond brings its first-ever culinary residency to Mandala Club in Singapore
Imagine the artistic legacy of Venice, the rolling hills of Tuscany and the dramatic cliffs of the Amalfi Coast — vividly brought to life smack in the heart of Singapore. Impossible, you might think.
Well, in January 2025, luxury hospitality group Belmond aims to make this a reality with its first-ever culinary residency taking place in Mandala Club.
This four-week event runs from Jan 14 to Feb 15 and is already open to the public for reservations. It will feature four chefs from the restaurants at four of Belmond’s storied Italian properties – including two one Michelin-starred establishments.
Each week, a different chef will take the helm with the goal of transporting diners to Italy’s most iconic destinations through a unique regional menu that celebrates the locale’s food, culture as well as the cherished practice of villeggiatura, which evokes the essence of retreating to a serene villa for leisure and rejuvenation.
“This is an opportunity to celebrate the regional diversity of Italian cuisine and transport our guests to the heart of each destination,” said Sophie Micol Fabiani, acting director of communications, Southern Europe at Belmond.
A heads up: Do not expect the usual Italian dishes like spaghetti bolognese or pizza margherita at this residency.
Instead, the menus will be lovingly crafted by the chefs inspired by Italy’s diversity from the Venetian lagoon and the Tuscan countryside to the Sicilian coastline and the Amalfi cliffs.
“In Singapore, we have found a community that truly appreciates fine dining and is eager to explore the nuances of flavours from different Italian regions. Each chef brings the essence of their home, ensuring every residency tells a unique culinary story.”
The Mandala Club x Belmond: A Taste of Italy residency kicks off from Jan 14 to Jan 18 with head chef Vania Ghedini from one Michelin-starred Oro at Hotel Cipriani in Venice followed by chef Roberto Toro from one Michelin-starred Otto Geleng at Grand Hotel Timeo in Sicily from Jan 21 to Jan 25.
After a break for the Chinese New Year, chef Daniele Sera from Tosca at Castello di Casole in Tuscany takes over from Jan 4 to Jan 8 and chef Armando Aristarco from Ristorante Belvedere at Caruso, Amalfi Coast will wrap up the residency from Feb 11 to Feb 15.
Belmond’s wine sommeliers and a bar manager will also accompany the chefs to complement the dining experience.
Ghedini, who will start the residency, aims to showcase the unique ingredients of the Veneto region while also paying homage to her Emilia Romagna heritage. During a preview session in Singapore in early December, Ghedini, who joined Oro as head chef alongside chef Massimo Bottura, as its culinary creative director, presented attendees with a serving of Italian favourite tortellini Modenesi, made in collaboration with Bottura’s Torno Subito in Singapore.
The Laguna menu for the residency will feature innovative and refined dishes, like the amuse-bouche options of green asparagus with caviar and peanut sauce and main courses include turbot with mugnaia sauce or a vegetarian aubergine dish.
On the pasta menu is a spaghetti with chilli crab, cumin and lemon that pays homage to, yes, Singapore’s famous chilli crab.
She also revealed the dish she is most looking forward to presenting is risotto as rice is a common key ingredient in both countries. “Making risotto is, in my opinion, one of the most essential Italian cooking techniques. Here, I want to showcase the authentic way to prepare it. In Singapore, rice is a staple, but it is often steamed or fried — completely different from the method for risotto. Preparing risotto requires patience and precision, as the process is all about slowly coaxing the starches out of the rice to achieve that creamy texture,” she said.
Up next, Roberto Toro, executive chef of Michelin-starred Otto Geleng at Grand Hotel Timeo, Taormina, prioritises locally sourced ingredients from the island of Sicily. His sophisticated take on the cuisine includes starters of caponata, stuffed artichoke, and seared langoustine and the more extensive dinner menu includes sharing plates of codfish salad, octopus and pasta.
Executive chef Daniele Sera of Tosca Restaurant, at Castello di Casole, Tuscany, champions a farm-to-table approach. His ever-evolving cuisine features dishes crafted from high quality ingredients such as estate produced wine, honey and olive oil. Highlights will include Tosca fillet with black truffle and Valdichiana hazelnut cream.
And finally, executive chef Armando Aristarco of Ristorante Belvedere at Caruso on the Amalfi Coast will bring homestyle recipes that emphasise seasonal ingredients and slow cooking in the spirit of villeggiatura. Reflect the bounty of the sea and the hills, his menu will include a four-course vegetarian exploration of regional fruits and veggies.
Reservations for Mandala Club x Belmond: A Taste of Italy is open now. Prices start from S$98 for lunch and S$198 for dinner, with wine pairings available. For details and reservations, visit www.mandala.club/belmond