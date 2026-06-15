Private villas, nature walks and slow luxury: Mandarin Oriental Desaru Coast finds its third life

Here’s a millennial fairy tale, children.

Once upon a time, there was a hotel on the southeastern tip of Johor that couldn't quite make up its mind about itself. Launched on the cusp of the pandemic as a One&Only, it opened into a world that had stopped travelling. Post-pandemic, it found itself reborn in mid-2025 as The Sireya – a transitional name that it wore for the better part of a year before becoming, on Jan 30, something else again: Mandarin Oriental Desaru Coast, the group's first resort in Southeast Asia.

Third time lucky, then. And this particular third life suits this 128-acre property rather well.

Getting here from Singapore is half the adventure. You can come by road – a two-hour transfer in the hotel’s car through Tuas or Woodlands, depending on what day it is and which traffic gods you've managed to offend – or hop on a ferry from Tanah Merah, which runs Thursday to Sunday and deposits you on the Johor shore 90 minutes later. Either way, the approach through Johor’s palm oil plantations is unexpectedly restorative: after the manicured rigidity and towers of Singapore, the landscape grows greener, lower, less urgent.