Inside the Mandarin Oriental Mayfair, one of London’s latest hotel openings

London has never suffered from a shortage of hotels. Throw a stone in any direction and you’re just as likely to hit a luxury retreat as you are to bump into Pierce Brosnan – all tanned, handsome spy-ish, and debonair – checking into the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park. True story.

Which is just a sneaky segue to say that if you’re a fan of the Mandarin Oriental (insiders will get the joke), you’ll be thrilled to know that the brand recently opened its second property in London, this time in swanky Mayfair.

And if you were to hold your breath a little longer, a third property is all set to open in 2026 in Vauxhall which is, to continue with the James Bond Easter eggs, within easy reach of the MI6 HQ and nightclubs.