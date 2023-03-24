Mandarin Oriental Singapore's GM pens letter to competitor hotels – these are their funny responses

Mandarin Oriental, Singapore is closing its doors for a six-month renovation, and to mark the start of the project, general manager Philipp Knuepfer has penned a personal letter to fellow GMs of luxury hotels in the city, asking them to help take care of their guests in the meantime.

A letter to Christian Westbeld, general manager of Raffles Hotel, for example, starts off with: “Dear Christian, our hotels are only a few blocks from each other, but we’re exactly one century apart. And, can we just say, you don’t look a day over 136 years old.”