March school holidays: 7 unique staycation options to keep the kids occupied

The appeal of Mickey Mouse is as timeless as chocolate ice cream, so if you or your kids are Disney fiends, this is the staycation to reach for.

The Disney Staycation at Andaz Singapore comes with free Disney merchandise, namely five Mickey & Friends plushies, a Mickey & Minnie trinket dish, a Disney cushion, Disney Peranakan rug (big-ups for country-centric swag) and a Mickey Loves SG Peranakan diatomite coasters set. Guests get a choice of a 38 sq m room with one king bed or two twin beds, either of which comes with the hotel’s signature floor-to-ceiling views of the city.

Naturally, you get two standard tickets to the pop-up Disney exhibition at Suntec City Convention Centre and a pair of Mickey and Minnie headbands so you are properly accessorised for the occasion. The staycation starts from S$477 for two adults and a child.

A MONGOLIAN YURT STAYCATION