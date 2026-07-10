At Michelin-starred Marguerite, chef Michael Wilson is putting Australian produce centre stage

When modern European restaurant Marguerite opened in 2021, Singapore was still in COVID-era limbo. We barely knew if we could dine out in pairs or fives, or at all; or when a shipment would arrive, if ever. It was, to put it mildly, about the worst possible time to open a restaurant. Yet, just eight months on, Marguerite defied the odds by garnering a Michelin star – odds that weren’t particularly favourable to begin with since the space it occupies within the Flower Dome at Gardens by the Bay had seen several chefs come and go before Wilson took it on.

These days, Marguerite has held its Michelin star for four consecutive years. And having laid a solid foundation for the restaurant, Wilson has had time to do something he hadn’t done in a while: spend more time in his native Australia.

Last year, he explored the tropical north around Port Douglas, travelled to Perth, and returned home to Gippsland, Victoria, picking up a stint as a guest judge on MasterChef Australia along the way. Those trips reconnected Wilson with farmers, producers and foragers in his home country, renewing his appreciation for Australian produce.