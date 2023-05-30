Want to meet Mercedes F1 team drivers George Russell and Lewis Hamilton? This travel rewards programme gives you a chance to

This bit of pre-dinner entertainment was part of a very exclusive experience organised by Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s travel programme, and members can bid for such ‘Marriott Bonvoy Moments’ with points accumulated through stays at hotels and resorts in the Marriott portfolio around the world, as well as through purchases with co-branded credit cards.

Members earn up to 10 points per US$1 (S$1.35) spent on qualifying charges, and there were 1,300 bids and over seven million points redeemed for the Australian race weekend packages in collaboration with the Mercedes team, according to a Marriott spokesperson.

It’s a special relationship, this. Between Marriott and the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One team – one with roots tracing back to 2012, when the Mercedes team first partnered up with the Starwood Preferred Guest (SPG) programme, long before Marriott International’s acquisition of Starwood Hotels & Resorts in 2016. The programme then morphed into Marriott Bonvoy in 2019, following the subsequent merger of the Marriott Rewards, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards and SPG programmes.

SPICY PRE-RACE RITUAL

Did you know that the Mercedes F1 team engineers have a long-standing pre-race ritual of enjoying a curry dinner together before each race around the world?