Exploring Marseille, France: Where to eat, what to see, where to stay

Wander over to Douceur Piquante, a Comorian restaurant on a quiet, sunny street lined with trees. The chef Nadjatie Bacar smiles and hums from its open kitchen. The walls, once mint green, are now canary yellow; the restaurant changes the colour at least every season. Everything here feels thoughtful, from the fish-tailed water glasses to the bluebell flowers and colourful kale in wine bottles. The menu is short and changes frequently, sometimes with just four items scribbled on a chalkboard. There could be madaba, a Comorian stew made with beef, cassava leaves and coconut milk, or whole-grilled fish with seasonal vegetables (prices vary, but tend to range between €11 and €16). Reservations recommended.

2.30pm | Stroll to a 17th century fortress

Walk along the Quai de Rive Neuve past thousands of sailboat masts, and Fort St.-Nicolas, one of the two fortresses that mirror each other across the harbour, will appear. Louis XIV ordered its construction in the 17th century, not just to defend against seaborne invasions, but with cannons pointed inward, toward Marseille, as a warning to any residents considering a revolt. Since then, it had almost always been closed to the public — until spring 2024. Now, on some nights, the fort — also known as the Citadelle de Marseille — effectively transforms into a nightclub with techno music against the backdrop of old walls glowing pink; its summer programme includes sculpture workshops, concerts and escape games for kids (€10 euros, €15 for adults). Picnics on the grounds are encouraged year-round, or stop for a glass of homemade lemonade (€4) or wine (€4.50) at La Guinguette du Fort, its outdoor snack bar with panoramic views of the port. Free entry to the complex, with prices varying by activity.