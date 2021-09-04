In Singapore, a picnic in the clouds, complete with free-flow drinks

Picnicking has become a popular activity of late, but how can you take your picnic experience to the next level? Well, for starters, you can take it to the 57th floor of Marina Bay Sands.

Rooftop destination Ce La Vi, perched at the top of MBS, is partnering Grey Goose Vodka once again for the second edition of Picnic In The Clouds, set to take place on Sep 18. It’s an adults-only soiree, the perfect excuse to leave the kids at home.