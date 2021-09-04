In Singapore, a picnic in the clouds, complete with free-flow drinks
Together with Grey Goose Vodka, Ce La Vi is hosting the second edition of its Picnic In The Clouds experience, an adults-only soiree featuring picnic-style dining, bottomless cocktails and a candy floss cart.
Picnicking has become a popular activity of late, but how can you take your picnic experience to the next level? Well, for starters, you can take it to the 57th floor of Marina Bay Sands.
Rooftop destination Ce La Vi, perched at the top of MBS, is partnering Grey Goose Vodka once again for the second edition of Picnic In The Clouds, set to take place on Sep 18. It’s an adults-only soiree, the perfect excuse to leave the kids at home.
Expect an evening of picnic-style dining and three hours of bottomless cocktails, spirits and bubbles featuring Grey Goose Vodka, Martini Prosecco, Bombay Sapphire Gin, Bacardi 8 Year Old Rum, Asahi Super Dry and an array of soft drinks.
Two exclusively handcrafted cocktails will also be on offer – Blossom with Grey Goose Vodka, lychee, orange liqueur, coconut and bitters, and Sunset Sling with Bacardi 8 Anos Rum, Benedictine Dom, Jasmine and Pineapple.
Tuck into picnic items such as Asian dips and pita bread served with Muhammara and baba ghanoush, a selection of charcuterie featuring Parma ham, capicola and mortadella served with grissini, Romaine Heart Lettuce Cups with avocado, corn and white miso dressing, roast beef wraps served with shredded lettuce and yuzu kosho aioli sauce and Shitake Mushroom Quiche with aged Gruyere.
For those with a sweet tooth, indulge in desserts such as peanut butter and jelly cupcakes served with peanut buttercream, berry compote and vanilla and pandan bombolini doughnuts with pandan custard. Oh, and there will also be a candy floss cart to bring back childhood memories.
Ce La Vi’s Picnic In The Clouds experience is priced at S$168++ per person. Reservations can be made by visiting www.celavi.com, calling +65 6508 2188 or emailing reservation-sg [at] celavi.com