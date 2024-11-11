Discovering the hidden Mediterranean in true, small-ship luxury

A talk back on board by the charismatic Timmy Gambin, professor of Maritime Archaeology at the University of Malta, revealed how his career has uncovered local treasures including a Punic wreck off the coast of Gozo, dating from when Rome fought Carthage in the 3rd century BC.

He explained that it took the team six minutes to descend to 105 metres, gave them just 14 minutes of dive time to explore the 12,000 sq m site – then 2.5 hours to return to the surface. We were able to touch amphorae, which bore fingerprints of the potters who made them and used to hold olive oil, the fish sauce garum and wine – albeit a concentrate which would have been mixed with water. Revealing that no UNESCO world heritage site is underwater, the compelling lecture ended by donning Virtual Reality headsets that let us dive to locations, including eerie second world war wrecks.

ABOUT LE BOUGAINVILLE

Settling into life on board Le Bougainville was easy. Everything was bilingual in English and French, from announcements to menus, reflecting a mix of passenger nationalities. Unlike other cruises, however, ship-wide announcements were mercifully kept to a minimum, while rules for dining and attire were far more relaxed than on other cruise lines. Once in either Le Nautilus or the smaller, more fine dining focused Le Grill, food and wine were immediately impressive and remained a highlight throughout the voyage. From perfect oysters to excellent patisserie, especially butter and beautiful cheeses from Bordier in St Malo, the quality of ingredients was clearly paramount.

SIRACUSA