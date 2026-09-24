Meta’s latest smart glasses range puts wearability at the centre
From ultralight VR glasses to a camera-free Ray-Ban audio model, Meta’s Connect 2026 launches show how the company is trying to make wearable tech easier to live with.
At Connect 2026 in Menlo Park, Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg opened what could be a defining year for Meta's eyewear ambitions. The company unveiled ultralight Meta VR Glasses, widened its fashion-led range with frames created alongside Kylie Jenner and Blackpink's Lisa, and refined the Ray-Ban line with audio and camera upgrades. Convenience and taste arrive together, in a form small enough to wear all day.
Meta’s Quest headsets never quite escaped the compromises of a bulky form factor. Glasses give the company a chance to change that conversation.The everyday frames carry ambient intelligence through the day, and the VR Glasses, due in spring 2027, offer a larger canvas for private cinema, flexible work and high-end entertainment.
LIGHTER BY DESIGN
The VR Glasses weigh roughly 100g and are crafted in magnesium alloy, which gives them a composed, comfortable fit. Micro-OLED panels and custom pancake optics deliver a 5K display of striking clarity, while frame speakers with Dolby Atmos fill the space with sound. An optical tether connects the glasses to a 300g compute puck that houses the battery, storage, and processing. The puck offers up to three hours of continuous high-resolution playback and supports 45W fast charging. The result is a much larger virtual canvas without a larger device on your face.
The result is a much larger virtual canvas without a larger device on your face. Working from an empty desk, I turned an ordinary table into a keyboard and touchpad and composed a reply with no extra hardware to carry. The virtual display can connect to Mac and Windows computers wirelessly or over USB-C, so custom multi-monitor workspaces take moments to build, while colour passthrough keeps your keyboard and surroundings in view. Gaze and gesture controls, Meta AI voice commands and Eye Unlock run on Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon Reality Elite processor.
THE CINEMA, RELOCATED
Entertainment is where the lifestyle case becomes most persuasive. Meta bills the glasses as the first IMAX Enhanced certified VR device, a distinction that will appeal to anyone who cares about cinema formats and sound design. Picture Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey on a screen only you can see.
Disney subscribers will be able to stream 3D blockbusters inside themed spaces such as Avengers Tower and Scare Floor. I found myself craning my neck to take in the vaulted ceilings during the demo. Star Wars: A New Hope is coming to the VR Enhanced Cinema line-up with reactive ambient environments. The library will also include Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft in 3D, National Geographic originals, and Open Season with NBA champion Draymond Green. Sport receives the same treatment, with ESPN content and more than 100 live immersive events from partners including UFC, MLB, NBC Sports and TNT Sports.
DRESSED TO CODE
Colourways, frame shapes, and collectible details now sit at the heart of Meta’s eyewear strategy. Glasses have to photograph well, complement a wardrobe, and express personal taste, and Meta's designers have clearly absorbed the lesson.
The Meta Glasses by Lisa collection adds star details, case charms, and digital photocards. It includes the Meta Adventurer Lisa Edition in Moonlit Sky with Blush lenses and the cat-eye Meta Capri Lisa Edition in Eclipse. The case charms are blind-box collectibles inspired by the pets of Lisa's L-Family. Kylie Jenner's Starfire collection gains a fresh Ivory colourway this year, joining the classic black and dark tortoiseshell.
The camera-free Ray-Ban Meta Audio frames weigh just 43g and offer earbud-quality sound with 12 hours of playback in Clubmaster and Burbank styles. Ray-Ban Meta Gen 3 carries a 12 MP camera, 3K Ultra HD video and offers up to nine hours of battery life, an hour more than Gen 2. Meta says its six-microphone array cuts ambient noise by more than 90 per cent. Zena, Aviator, and Wayfarer styles join the collection.
To mark 90 years of the Ray-Ban Aviator, Meta and Ray-Ban have produced a limited edition in Milky Warm Beige with brown Transitions lenses, a vintage-inspired finish that honours the frame's heritage. It is available for a limited time through Ray-Ban.com, select Ray-Ban stores, Meta.com, and Meta Lab stores. Entry-level options include the Meta Adventurer with a plug-in case and the clear-framed Meta Fury, and the Mix & Match programme lets customers assemble their own combination of frame, lens, and case colour online or in store.
YOUR PERSONAL MUSE
Meta is bringing Muse, its personal AI agent, to its AI glasses. On Meta Ray-Ban Display, software updates add public transport directions, landmark-based walking navigation and photo editing, while Muse is designed to handle tasks such as meal logging and scheduling hands-free. I also tried Meta’s FDA-cleared Hearing Enhancement software, designed for adults with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss, and found it effective in a noisy room. Meta says Private Processing structure will deliver rich AI experiences while keeping your data out of view, Meta's included.
Zuckerberg saved a playful surprise for the finale: the Muse Charm. Reminiscent of a Tamagotchi in a smaller form, this keychain-sized companion offers Muse's real-time voice and avatar experience, unlocked by a fingerprint sensor with no phone required. It will be on sale by the December holidays.
Meta Glasses are available at launch in Singapore, South Korea, Mexico and the United Arab Emirates. The rollout of Meta Display glasses to Asia has yet to be confirmed.
THE FINAL FRAME
Connect 2026 puts wearability and social acceptance at the centre of Meta’s vision for personal computing. The frames are more fashion-conscious, the hardware is lighter, the entertainment more immersive and the work tools easier to carry. Increasingly, the aim is to make the technology feel secondary to the eyewear itself.
Meta’s ambition is to do for eyewear what the smartphone did for the pocket: turn a piece of technology into a lifestyle default. These announcements suggest the company understands the brief, and the wider shift is still to come. The next screen may sit on your face and look like something you chose with care.