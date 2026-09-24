Meta’s latest smart glasses range puts wearability at the centre

The VR Glasses weigh roughly 100g and are crafted in magnesium alloy, which gives them a composed, comfortable fit. Micro-OLED panels and custom pancake optics deliver a 5K display of striking clarity, while frame speakers with Dolby Atmos fill the space with sound. An optical tether connects the glasses to a 300g compute puck that houses the battery, storage, and processing. The puck offers up to three hours of continuous high-resolution playback and supports 45W fast charging. The result is a much larger virtual canvas without a larger device on your face.

The result is a much larger virtual canvas without a larger device on your face. Working from an empty desk, I turned an ordinary table into a keyboard and touchpad and composed a reply with no extra hardware to carry. The virtual display can connect to Mac and Windows computers wirelessly or over USB-C, so custom multi-monitor workspaces take moments to build, while colour passthrough keeps your keyboard and surroundings in view. Gaze and gesture controls, Meta AI voice commands and Eye Unlock run on Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon Reality Elite processor.

THE CINEMA, RELOCATED

Entertainment is where the lifestyle case becomes most persuasive. Meta bills the glasses as the first IMAX Enhanced certified VR device, a distinction that will appeal to anyone who cares about cinema formats and sound design. Picture Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey on a screen only you can see.

Disney subscribers will be able to stream 3D blockbusters inside themed spaces such as Avengers Tower and Scare Floor. I found myself craning my neck to take in the vaulted ceilings during the demo. Star Wars: A New Hope is coming to the VR Enhanced Cinema line-up with reactive ambient environments. The library will also include Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft in 3D, National Geographic originals, and Open Season with NBA champion Draymond Green. Sport receives the same treatment, with ESPN content and more than 100 live immersive events from partners including UFC, MLB, NBC Sports and TNT Sports.