Michelin Guide Malaysia 2023: Where to eat in Kuala Lumpur and Penang
Planning a trip to KL or Penang? Pen these restaurants down on your list of must-visits.
It has been a long time coming, but Malaysia finally gets its own Michelin Guide.
The guide, which was unveiled on Dec 13, covers two of the country’s key culinary hubs, Kuala Lumpur (KL) and Penang, recognising the best culinary talents and gastronomical experiences these destinations have to offer.
Aside from Singapore and Thailand, Malaysia is the latest country in Southeast Asia to have its own Michelin Guide. In total, 97 restaurants in Malaysia were selected. Four restaurants were awarded One Michelin Star for high-quality cooking, while 32 establishments received a Bib Gourmand distinction for good food at moderate prices.
In KL, the coveted One Michelin Star was awarded to two restaurants. The first is Dewakan, which serves modern Malaysian dishes using local and indigenous produce. Led by chef Darren Teoh, Dewakan is a household name in the local fine dining scene. It also took the 50th spot on 2022's list of Asia’s 50 Best restaurants.
The second restaurant in KL to earn its star is DC by Darren Chin, which serves French classics with a focus on regional seafood and local produce.
In Penang, two restaurants were also awarded One Michelin Star. They include Auntie Gaik Lean’s Old School Eatery, which serves Peranakan cuisine, and Au Jardin, a fine dining establishment located in Hin Bus Depot known for its sophisticated European cuisine with local influences.
A total of 15 eateries in Kuala Lumpur were awarded the Bib Gourmand distinction. These include the likes of Ah Hei Bak Kut Teh, Anak Baba, Dancing Fish, Nam Heong Chicken Rice, Lai Fong Lala Noodles and more.
In Penang, 17 eateries made it onto the Bib Gourmand list, including Bridge Street Prawn Noodle, Ivy’s Nonya Cuisine, Penang Road Famous Laksa, Taman Bukit Curry Mee and more.
Below is the full list of all One Michelin Star and Bib Gourmand restaurants featured in the Michelin Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang 2023.
ONE MICHELIN STAR RECIPIENTS
Dewakan (Kuala Lumpur)
DC by Darren Chin (Kuala Lumpur)
Auntie Gaik Lean’s Old School Eatery (Penang)
Restaurant Au Jardin (Penang)
BIB GOURMAND RECIPIENTS
KUALA LUMPUR
Ah Hei Bak Kut Teh
Aliyaa
Anak Baba
Congkak (Bukit Bintang)
Dancing Fish
De Wan 1958
Hai Kah Lang
Heun Kee Claypot Chicken Rice (Pudu)
Hing Kee Bakuteh (Jalan Kepong)
Lai Fong Lala Noodles
Nam Heong Chicken Rice
Nasi Ayam Hainan Chee Meng (Jalan Kelang Lama)
Restoran Pik Wah
Sao Nam
Wong Mei Kee
PENANG
Bridge Street Prawn Noodle
Communal Table by Gen
Duck Blood Curry Mee
Green House Prawn Mee & Loh Mee
Ivy's Nyonya Cuisine
Ming Qing Charcoal Duck Egg Char Koay Teow
Moh Teng Pheow Nyonya Koay
Neighbourwood
Penang Road Famous Laksa
Rasa Rasa
Sardaarji
Taman Bukit Curry Mee
Teksen
Thara
Theeni Pandarams
Tho Yuen
Wan Dao Tou Assam Laksa
For the full Michelin Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang 2023 list, click here.