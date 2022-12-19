Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Experiences

Michelin Guide Malaysia 2023: Where to eat in Kuala Lumpur and Penang
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Experiences

Michelin Guide Malaysia 2023: Where to eat in Kuala Lumpur and Penang

Planning a trip to KL or Penang? Pen these restaurants down on your list of must-visits.

Michelin Guide Malaysia 2023: Where to eat in Kuala Lumpur and Penang

(Photo: Michelin Guide)

Melissa Stewart
By Melissa Stewart
19 Dec 2022 02:44PM (Updated: 19 Dec 2022 02:52PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

It has been a long time coming, but Malaysia finally gets its own Michelin Guide.

The guide, which was unveiled on Dec 13, covers two of the country’s key culinary hubs, Kuala Lumpur (KL) and Penang, recognising the best culinary talents and gastronomical experiences these destinations have to offer.

Aside from Singapore and Thailand, Malaysia is the latest country in Southeast Asia to have its own Michelin Guide. In total, 97 restaurants in Malaysia were selected. Four restaurants were awarded One Michelin Star for high-quality cooking, while 32 establishments received a Bib Gourmand distinction for good food at moderate prices.

Related:

In KL, the coveted One Michelin Star was awarded to two restaurants. The first is Dewakan, which serves modern Malaysian dishes using local and indigenous produce. Led by chef Darren Teoh, Dewakan is a household name in the local fine dining scene. It also took the 50th spot on 2022's list of Asia’s 50 Best restaurants.

Related:

The second restaurant in KL to earn its star is DC by Darren Chin, which serves French classics with a focus on regional seafood and local produce.

In Penang, two restaurants were also awarded One Michelin Star. They include Auntie Gaik Lean’s Old School Eatery, which serves Peranakan cuisine, and Au Jardin, a fine dining establishment located in Hin Bus Depot known for its sophisticated European cuisine with local influences.

(Photo: Au Jardin)

A total of 15 eateries in Kuala Lumpur were awarded the Bib Gourmand distinction. These include the likes of Ah Hei Bak Kut Teh, Anak Baba, Dancing Fish, Nam Heong Chicken Rice, Lai Fong Lala Noodles and more.

In Penang, 17 eateries made it onto the Bib Gourmand list, including Bridge Street Prawn Noodle, Ivy’s Nonya Cuisine, Penang Road Famous Laksa, Taman Bukit Curry Mee and more.

Below is the full list of all One Michelin Star and Bib Gourmand restaurants featured in the Michelin Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang 2023.

ONE MICHELIN STAR RECIPIENTS

Dewakan (Kuala Lumpur)

DC by Darren Chin (Kuala Lumpur)

Auntie Gaik Lean’s Old School Eatery (Penang)

Restaurant Au Jardin (Penang)

BIB GOURMAND RECIPIENTS

KUALA LUMPUR

Ah Hei Bak Kut Teh

Aliyaa

Anak Baba

Congkak (Bukit Bintang)

Dancing Fish

De Wan 1958

Hai Kah Lang

Heun Kee Claypot Chicken Rice (Pudu)

Hing Kee Bakuteh (Jalan Kepong)

Lai Fong Lala Noodles

Nam Heong Chicken Rice

Nasi Ayam Hainan Chee Meng (Jalan Kelang Lama)

Restoran Pik Wah

Sao Nam

Wong Mei Kee

PENANG

Bridge Street Prawn Noodle

Communal Table by Gen

Duck Blood Curry Mee

Green House Prawn Mee & Loh Mee

Ivy's Nyonya Cuisine

Ming Qing Charcoal Duck Egg Char Koay Teow

Moh Teng Pheow Nyonya Koay

Neighbourwood

Penang Road Famous Laksa

Rasa Rasa

Sardaarji

Taman Bukit Curry Mee

Teksen

Thara

Theeni Pandarams

Tho Yuen

Wan Dao Tou Assam Laksa

For the full Michelin Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang 2023 list, click here.

Related:

Source: CNA/st(bt)

Related Topics

Fine dining Restaurants food & drink Weekend escapes

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement