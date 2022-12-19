Michelin Guide Malaysia 2023: Where to eat in Kuala Lumpur and Penang

It has been a long time coming, but Malaysia finally gets its own Michelin Guide.

The guide, which was unveiled on Dec 13, covers two of the country’s key culinary hubs, Kuala Lumpur (KL) and Penang, recognising the best culinary talents and gastronomical experiences these destinations have to offer.

Aside from Singapore and Thailand, Malaysia is the latest country in Southeast Asia to have its own Michelin Guide. In total, 97 restaurants in Malaysia were selected. Four restaurants were awarded One Michelin Star for high-quality cooking, while 32 establishments received a Bib Gourmand distinction for good food at moderate prices.