Michelin Guide Singapore 2021: There’s a new three-star restaurant in town

Foodies, rejoice. The Michelin Guide Singapore 2021 has returned with a major announcement – Singapore is now home to a total of three 3 Michelin-starred restaurants.

In lieu of a physical event, this year’s list was announced through a virtual livestream held on Wednesday (Sep 1). The last physical event for the guide’s release was in 2019 at Capella Singapore, where a total of 44 restaurants were awarded Michelin stars.

The announcement of this year’s Michelin Guide Singapore comes after a tough year for restaurateurs.

“Despite the challenges posed by 2020, it has been impressive to observe how the chefs and their teams were able to reinvent and adapt to the unfolding situation," said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guides.

"On top of managing their restaurants, they also came together in looking out for those who were in need in their communities; from feeding migrant workers and frontline workers, to setting up welfare funds for displaced F&B staff. In this 2021 edition, we pay tribute to the perseverance and dedication of these professionals, who continue to bring us together over the finest gastronomy and experiences,”

This year, 49 restaurants received stars. In the one-star category, four new restaurants – Art, Cloudstreet, Oshino and Sommer – made their debut on the list.