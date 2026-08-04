Michelin Guide Singapore 2026: 1887 by Andre blazes into the list with 2 stars, 6 new restaurants get their first star
After a dismal 2025 with only one new addition and one promotion on the list, Singapore’s dining scene bounces back with six new one-star restaurants and two new two-star winners.
A total of 45 restaurants have been awarded stars in the Michelin Guide Singapore 2026. The results were announced at a live ceremony on Aug 4 (Tue) at The Raffles Ballroom in Raffles Sentosa Singapore. In all, 307 dining establishments have been recognised.
The three-star category remains headlined by European restaurants Les Amis at Shaw Centre, Odette at National Gallery Singapore and Zen at Bukit Pasoh Road.
Opened on Mar 31, 1887 by Andre at Raffles Hotel makes its debut on the list with two stars, while Seroja is promoted from one star to two. Making up the rest of the two-star category are Cloudstreet at Amoy Street; Jaan by Kirk Westaway in Swissotel The Stamford Singapore; Meta and Thevar, both located along Mohamed Sultan Road; and One Fullerton’s Saint Pierre and Shoukouwa.
Before the ceremony, Seroja’s head chef Kevin Wong said he was hoping for two stars: “It would be nice but I come in with an open heart. At the end of the day, we do our best. Having an additional star doesn’t change our responsibility to cook good food for our guests.”
There are six new additions to the one-star category. They include Millenia Walk’s Tenshima; Marina Bay Sands’ Jin Ting Wan; Cherry Garden by Chef Fei at Mandarin Oriental, Singapore; Sushi Kimura+ in Conrad Singapore Orchard; Suntec City’s Yong Fu; and Loca Niru.
Loca Niru also took home its first star, while its head chef Shusuke Kubota was named Young Chef of the Year. The 35-year-old shared: “I didn’t expect to get two awards and I want to thank my team and my family. The Michelin star has been my dream since I started this career. I will keep working hard and stay humble.”
Cherry Garden’s supervising chef Huang Jinghui, who is well known for his Michelin-starred restaurants in China, including seven-time two-Michelin-starred Jiang by Chef Fei at Mandarin Oriental, Guangzhou, joked in Mandarin: “My English not good, my food good,” before adding: “This is my first overseas star. My aim is to bring authentic Chinese cuisine, especially Cantonese flavours, to local diners through high-quality service.”
Additional special awards were given out during the ceremony. Maryjoy Lim, general manager of one-Michelin-starred Jag, won the Service Award for her attentive hospitality, while 1887 by Andrw Chiang at Raffles Hotel Singapore was given the inaugural Opening of the Year award, which recognises a restaurant that has opened within the past 12 months.
Joe Yang, head sommelier of Jin Ting Wan, took home the Sommelier Award. Yang, who is from China’s Guangdong province, shared: “Being able to promote my homeland’s wines is exciting for me. Many people still don’t know that China produces wines and I always look forward to sharing the knowledge to diners.”
Fiz in Tanjong Pagar and Seroja, located in Duo Galleria, were both awarded the Green Star again this year, highlighting their commitment to combining culinary finesse with outstanding eco-friendly practices.
Fiz in Tanjong Pagar and Seroja, located in Duo Galleria, were both awarded the Green Star again this year, highlighting their commitment to combining culinary finesse with outstanding eco-friendly practices.
This year also marks the 10th edition of the guide since it was launched in 2016. There was no list in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the guide, anonymous inspectors visit dining establishments and assess them according to five criteria: quality of the ingredients used, mastery of flavour and cooking techniques, how the chef expresses his or her personality in the cuisine, harmony of flavours, and consistency between visits.
Besides the Michelin-starred winners, the Michelin Guide Singapore 2026 Bib Gourmand selection featured 97 eateries, including 10 newcomers. Seventeen establishments have secured places in all 10 editions, including Singapore-style ramen eatery A Noodle Story, Cantonese zichar restaurant Kok Sen, North Indian restaurant Bismillah Biryani (Little India) and Peranakan restaurant True Blue Cuisine. There are also 165 Michelin Selected restaurants.
Twelve restaurants have also been on the Michelin-starred list since its launch, including Candlenut, Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle, Odette, Les Amis, Summer Pavilion and Sushi Ichi.
Below is the full Michelin Guide Singapore 2026 list.
THREE MICHELIN STARS
1. Les Amis
2. Odette
3. Zen
TWO MICHELIN STARS
- Cloudstreet
- Jaan by Kirk Westaway
- Meta
- Saint Pierre
- Seroja (newly promoted from 1 star)
- Shoukouwa
- Sushi Sakuta
- Thevar
- 1887 by André (new)
ONE MICHELIN STAR
- Araya
- Born
- Buona Terra
- Burnt Ends
- Candlenut
- Cherry Garden by Chef Fei (new)
- Cut
- Hamamoto
- Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle
- Iggy’s
- Imperial Treasure Fine Teochew Cuisine (Orchard)
- Jag
- Jin Ting Wan (new)
- Labryinth
- Lei Garden
- Lerouy
- Loca Niru (new)
- Marguerite
- Ma Cuisine
- Nae:um
- Nouri
- Omakase @ Stevens
- Pangium
- Shisen Hanten
- Summer Palace
- Summer Pavilion
- Sushi Ichi
- Sushi Kimura+ (new)
- Tenshima (new)
- Waku Ghin
- Whitegrass
- Willow
- Yong Fu (promoted from Michelin listed)