Michelin Guide Singapore 2026: 1887 by Andre blazes into the list with 2 stars, 6 new restaurants get their first star

A total of 45 restaurants have been awarded stars in the Michelin Guide Singapore 2026. The results were announced at a live ceremony on Aug 4 (Tue) at The Raffles Ballroom in Raffles Sentosa Singapore. In all, 307 dining establishments have been recognised.

The three-star category remains headlined by European restaurants Les Amis at Shaw Centre, Odette at National Gallery Singapore and Zen at Bukit Pasoh Road.

Opened on Mar 31, 1887 by Andre at Raffles Hotel makes its debut on the list with two stars, while Seroja is promoted from one star to two. Making up the rest of the two-star category are Cloudstreet at Amoy Street; Jaan by Kirk Westaway in Swissotel The Stamford Singapore; Meta and Thevar, both located along Mohamed Sultan Road; and One Fullerton’s Saint Pierre and Shoukouwa.

Before the ceremony, Seroja’s head chef Kevin Wong said he was hoping for two stars: “It would be nice but I come in with an open heart. At the end of the day, we do our best. Having an additional star doesn’t change our responsibility to cook good food for our guests.”

There are six new additions to the one-star category. They include Millenia Walk’s Tenshima; Marina Bay Sands’ Jin Ting Wan; Cherry Garden by Chef Fei at Mandarin Oriental, Singapore; Sushi Kimura+ in Conrad Singapore Orchard; Suntec City’s Yong Fu; and Loca Niru.

Loca Niru also took home its first star, while its head chef Shusuke Kubota was named Young Chef of the Year. The 35-year-old shared: “I didn’t expect to get two awards and I want to thank my team and my family. The Michelin star has been my dream since I started this career. I will keep working hard and stay humble.”