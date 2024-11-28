Sorn makes history at Michelin Guide Thailand 2025 Star Revelation

The wait for a table at Thailand's hardest-to-book restaurant is about to get even longer after Sorn was named the country's first-ever Three Michelin star venue.

Sittings at the restaurant — one of the hottest tables in the Thai capital and a trailblazer in bringing the fiery flavours of the southern kitchen to a global audience — are notoriously difficult to secure with diners typically waiting months for a table.

And demand is only set to grow following today’s Michelin Guide Thailand 2025 Star Revelation, which took place at Siam Kempinski Hotel in Bangkok.

“This is for Thailand and my team," said a tearful Supaksorn “Ice” Jongsiri, the proprietor and creative force behind Sorn, which is now, not only the first ever three-star restaurant in Thailand, but the only Thai restaurant in the world with three-stars.