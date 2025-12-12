Odette returns with a new look and sharper focus on seasonal produce after its three-month transformation

Fresh off a three-month makeover, French fine-dining restaurant Odette has emerged with a more mature, sophisticated mien. Gone are the soft pink palette and delicate motifs that once anchored the dining room. Odette has come of age in the 10 years since chef-owner Julien Royer opened the restaurant with The Lo and Behold Group’s Wee Teng Wen, and it shows in the warm, buttery hues that have taken over the space.

“We’ve taken everything we’ve learnt over the last 10 years to make the dining experience for our guests more memorable,” said Royer, who was in a buoyant mood as he walked CAN Luxury through the restaurant on opening day on Dec 10 (Tuesday). “We’re not opening a new restaurant. This is an evolution. It shows how we’ve matured.”

Fittingly, the space exudes the calm assurance of someone who knows what she stands for. In much the way Odette’s soft femininity broke the restaurant design mould when she debuted in 2015, the new palette and design are quite unlike anything else around.