Is Samrub Samrub Thai in Bangkok the world’s best Thai restaurant?

Dinner service just started at Samrub Samrub Thai, but already things were getting loose.

As master of ceremonies and restaurant co-owner Mint Jarukittikun introduced the intimate dining space, a conversion of her shophouse childhood home in Bangkok's Silom district, she recalled years of sharing a bed with her sister.

“Was it uncomfortable?” one diner asked.

“There’s more space for us these days put it that way," piped up her husband, Prin Polsuk, the creative half of the spousal dream team and a chef regarded by peers as a living legend of Thai cuisine.

Shortly afterwards, an appetiser of fried banana sticks and a roughly hewn hunk of bee larvae was presented to diners along with a suggested aperitif of Thai rice liquor. Later we’ll tuck into Prin’s spin on drinking dishes such as sour pork and Vietnamese-style sausages with tamarind chilli sauce and drunken stir-fried frog legs with holy basil. It was Michelin-starred dining, but not as we commonly know it.