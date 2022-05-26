8 Michelin-starred chefs from Asia share what they've eaten on their travels

"After 21 days of quarantine in Guangzhou, I travelled to my hometown by train and had to go through another round of PCR tests. By the time I got home, it was already 11.30am. Both my sons and wife were eagerly waiting for me at the door. We went out to a nearby restaurant to have a family meal and ended up staying till three in the morning," he shared.

"None of us were tired because it had been two years since we last saw each other. I will never forget the meal, we had oysters, lobster and vegetables but the main dish that reminds me of my hometown is a stir fried pork with chilli and Chinese celery – they are very simple ingredients but comfort food for me since nowhere else does it better than my hometown!"

JULIEN ROYER OF ODETTE, SINGAPORE

Julien Royer is the man behind three Michelin-starred Odette, a dining destination that needs no introduction to Asian gastronomes.

"The very first trip I took post-COVID was to return home to France to visit my family whom I had not seen in more than two years. I was so happy to be able to spend quality time with them – and to cook for them! On the trip, I visited Table by Bruno Verjus which was absolutely spectacular, everything from the food menu to the wine list was impeccable."