Michelin Guide Singapore 2025: Sushi Sakuta promoted to two stars, one restaurant gets its first star
There were few changes from last year’s list with the closures of several one-star restaurants while Les Amis, Odette and Zen remained as the only three-star establishments in the city.
The ninth edition of the Michelin Guide Singapore announced a total of 42 starred restaurants. The live ceremony was held Thursday night (Jul 24) at The Sands Grand Ballroom in Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre.
European restaurants Les Amis at Shaw Centre, Odette at National Gallery Singapore and Zen at Bukit Pasoh Road continue to dominate the three-star category. Les Amis’ executive chef Sebastien Lepinoy said that despite being awarded three stars for the past six years, they cannot rest on their laurels. “Around 40 per cent of our tourist guests come to our restaurant because of the guide. So every year we must push and improve our operations. We did a total renovation of our kitchen this year to keep it at top level.”
This year, former one-star Sushi Sakuta joined the ranks of two-star recipients: Cloudstreet at Amoy Street, Jaan by Kirk Westaway in Swissotel The Stamford Singapore, Meta at Mohamed Sultan Road, One Fullerton’s Saint Pierre and Shokouwa as well as Thevar, which just moved to 16 Mohamed Sultan Road.
Among the 32 one-star winners was progressive Japanese restaurant Omakase @Stevens, whose head chef, Osaka native Kazuki Arimoto, was also named Young Chef of the Year. The 31-year-old, who started as sous chef at the restaurant in 2022 and took over the helm last year, joked that he was not that young and attributed his success to his team. He said: “It’s never a one-person effort. We work as a team to personalise the dining experience for our 16 customers. We change options for regulars so they taste something different each time.”
The one-star list was noticeably shorter than last year’s 42 names as several establishments such as Art di Daniele Sperindio, Chef Kang’s, Oshino, Shinji (Bras Basah Road), Sushi Kimura and Poise shuttered while Rhubarb was closed for renovations and rebranded as Encore by Rhubarb.
Fiz in Tanjong Pagar and Seroja, located in Duo Galleria were both awarded the Green Star again this year, highlighting their commitment to combining culinary finesse with outstanding eco-friendly practices.
Special awards were also given out. Odette’s head waitress Ines Carriere Bega won the Service Award for her attentive hospitality. Bella Jankaew, from Jaan by Kirk Westaway, took home the Sommelier Award. She shared that being a good sommelier often meant navigating diner preferences in such a way that even if they insist on a wine that is unsuitable, she will find a way to decant the wine well enough to have make it pair palatably with the food.
Besides the Michelin-starred winners, there were 89 eateries listed under the Bib Gourmand category for providing exceptional value-for-money gourmet experiences. These include two that were moved from the Michelin Selected category: the chicken rice eatery Boon Tong Kee’s original Balestier Road branch and Ji Ji Noodle House in Hong Lim Market & Food Centre.
Nine new establishments joined this list: Thai diner Jungle at Ann Siang Hill; Kitchenman Nasi Lemak in Kallang; Kotuwa at the New Bahru lifestyle hub in Kim Yam Road; Lao Fu Zi Fried Kway Teow, To-Ricos Kway Chap, and Nam Sing Hokkien Fried Mee at the Old Airport Road Food Centre; Sin Heng Claypot Bak Koot Teh at Joo Chiat Road; Song Kee Teochew Fish Porridge at Newton Food Centre; and Wok Hei Hor Fun at Redhill Food Centre.
The Michelin Selected category had a total of 157 outlets, including 26 new restaurants spanning a variety of cuisine such as vegetarian omakase restaurant Ki Su, Indian restaurant Bhoomi, Taiwanese contemporary restaurant Iru Den and Colombian restaurant Latido.
The Michelin Guide Singapore was launched in 2016 and each year, the city’s finest F&B establishments are assessed by mystery inspectors under five criteria: Quality of the ingredients used, mastery of flavour and cooking techniques, how the chef expresses his or her personality in the cuisine, harmony of flavours and consistency between visits.
Here’s the official Michelin Guide Singapore 2025 list.
THREE STARS
- Les Amis
- Odette
- Zen
TWO STARS
- Cloudstreet
- Jaan by Kirk Westaway
- Meta
- Saint Pierre
- Shoukouwa
- Sushi Sakuta (promoted)
- Thevar
ONE STAR
- Alma
- Araya
- Born
- Buona Terra
- Burnt Ends
- Candlenut
- Chaleur
- Cut
- Esora
- Euphoria
- Hamamoto
- Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle
- Iggy's
- Imperial Treasure Fine Teochew Cuisine (Orchard)
- Jag
- Labyrinth
- Lei Garden
- Lerouy
- Ma Cuisine
- Marguerite
- Nae:um
- Nouri
- Omakase @ Stevens (new)
- Pangium
- Seroja
- Shisen Hanten
- Summer Palace
- Summer Pavilion
- Sushi Ichi
- Waku Ghin
- Whitegrass
- Willow
GREEN STAR
- Fiz
- Seroja