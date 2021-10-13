Not your mum’s brew: How bird’s nest is being reinvented for younger consumers

Many Asians have fond memories of their mothers painstakingly brewing bird’s nest for them as a health tonic when they were young. But as working adults, few of us have the patience to spend hours cleaning and cooking the ingredients to create the nutritious drink of our childhood.

Well, worry not. A new generation of millennial entrepreneurs are stepping up to offer innovative versions of bird’s nest that takes the fuss out of the prep work. While some traditional brands have long been selling bottled bird’s nest drinks, next generation brands such as NestBloom, Zhen and Asmara are taking it to the next level with new formulations and savvy marketing strategies to appeal to younger customers.