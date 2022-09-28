This is how Singapore’s first Mondrian hotel will look like when it opens in 2023
New images of the Mondrian Singapore Duxton have been released. The hotel will feature 302 guestrooms and shophouse suites, a cinematic rooftop pool as well as a variety of restaurants and bars.
Staycationers, rejoice. Come 2023, another luxury hotel is set to open in Singapore. The first Mondrian hotel in the city will open its doors in the first quarter of the year, located in the trendy neighbourhood of Duxton Hill.
This will mark Mondrian’s first property in Southeast Asia, following its debut in Asia Pacific in 2020 with the opening of Mondrian Seoul Itaewon. The brand is part of hospitality group Ennismore.
For the uninitiated, the first Mondrian hotel was built in 1985 in West Hollywood, California. It has several properties in the US and Europe, including New York, Cannes, London and more. In recent years, the brand began expanding into Asia Pacific.
Mondrian Singapore Duxton will house 302 guestrooms and shophouse suites, a cinematic rooftop pool and eclectic restaurants and bars. True to the Mondrian brand, the hotel will reflect Duxton’s rich history. Its design draws inspiration from the heritage conservation area’s traditional architecture. The hotel will also present immersive installations and a contemporary collection of local and international artwork.
The Mondrian brand is known for its bold design, electric energy and flair for the unexpected. Mondrian Singapore Duxton will hence offer guests “a distinctly different hotel experience in Singapore”.
“With creativity and purpose at the heart of everything we do, the debut of Mondrian Singapore Duxton marks a significant milestone in our introduction of the Mondrian guest journey across Asia Pacific,” said Chadi Farhat, chief operating officer of Mondrian at Ennismore. “Our team of dreamers could not have asked for a better launchpad than Singapore, given its acclaimed reputation as a leading commercial and travel destination within the region, to let their imaginations run wild.”
“I want Mondrian to be the beating heart of this extraordinary city, a catalyst to forge connections with like-minded people, innovators and the wild at heart,” said Robert C Hauck, general manager of Mondrian Singapore Duxton.
See renderings of the upcoming hotel in the gallery below.