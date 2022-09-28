This is how Singapore’s first Mondrian hotel will look like when it opens in 2023

Staycationers, rejoice. Come 2023, another luxury hotel is set to open in Singapore. The first Mondrian hotel in the city will open its doors in the first quarter of the year, located in the trendy neighbourhood of Duxton Hill.

This will mark Mondrian’s first property in Southeast Asia, following its debut in Asia Pacific in 2020 with the opening of Mondrian Seoul Itaewon. The brand is part of hospitality group Ennismore.

For the uninitiated, the first Mondrian hotel was built in 1985 in West Hollywood, California. It has several properties in the US and Europe, including New York, Cannes, London and more. In recent years, the brand began expanding into Asia Pacific.