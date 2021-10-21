Why Malaysia’s muskmelon ‘agropreneurs’ are now growing square watermelons

From an outreach standpoint, Mono also launched a melon plant adoption program as a response to the many requests to visit their farm. How does this work? While Mono will take care of the plant, the adopted “parents” may visit their plant in compliance with movement restriction orders and with prior appointment.

During this time, they may witness the entire growing process and receive their plant straight from the farm during harvest. Since the new planting season started in October, the harvest is expected sometime in mid-January 2022, just in time for Chinese New Year.

When news of their first drop of muskmelons began to go viral, the trio were approached by other aspiring agropreneurs eager to start farms of their own. “We were happy to advise many of them as we wanted them to start their farms properly. This is important because at the end of the day, to make sure the agriculture is sustainable, the farmer first has to be able to make profit,” said Seh.

To support this, Seh explains that they have set up a sister company, Irritec Sdn Bhd, to provide smart farming solutions. “Through this company, we help new agropreneurs set up new farms and provide technical advice on the growing,” explained Seh. “We have helped set up eight farms in five months and have had enquiries coming from the Maldives, Singapore, Thailand, the UAE, Bangladesh and Indonesia.”