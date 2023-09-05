Mid-autumn munchies: Mooncakes to try this year

It’s impossible to talk about mooncakes and not mention Raffles Hotel Singapore. For many, it is yardstick and nostalgia rolled into one, especially when it comes to its beloved champagne truffle snow skin mooncakes (S$99 for a box of eight). Two new flavours join the line-up this year: Sakura and raspberry truffle, and yam and coconut rum truffle. The former is inspired by the popular Sakura Sling cocktail at Long Bar, with its fresh and fruity pink notes, while the latter is a contemporary take on the traditional Teochew mooncake. Both are priced at S$97 for a box of eight.