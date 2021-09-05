Mid-Autumn Festival 2021: Not sure which mooncakes to get? Try these

Encased in a snowskin made from Japanese mochi flour is a rich filling of Pahang mao shan wang durian flesh flecked with black winter truffles that imbue the fruit with earthy depth. The onyx-skin version is showered with gold dust in case you need an extra dose of edible ostentation. Prices start from S$108 for a box of four mooncakes.

SMOKED DUCK WITH ASSORTED NUTS AND LIME MOONCAKES FROM JIANG-NAN CHUN

Those with a yen for more savoury mooncakes will welcome the return of this Smoked Duck with Assorted Nuts and Lime number (S$80 for a box of four) from Four Seasons Hotel Singapore’s signature Chinese restaurant.