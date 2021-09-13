Embark on an exotic ‘trip’ to Morocco – right here in Singapore

Marrakech is one of the most evocative places in the world, with a host of culinary surprises waiting to be discovered.

The Moroccan diffa in particular, an elaborate multi-course feast featuring exotic spices, couscous, tagines and more, is a gastronomy experience not to be missed on a trip to this fabled land.

Here’s some good news – you don’t have to wait to hop on a plane for a taste of authentic Moroccan cuisine.

Local boutique hotel SO/ Singapore is collaborating with private caterer Walima to present Marrakech at SO/, a Moroccan dining experience inspired by the exotic and thrilling Marrakech medina.

The event will take place from Sep 16 to Sep 30 at the hotel’s Xperience Restaurant, with lunch (S$58++ per pax) and dinner (S$78++ per pax) sessions available.