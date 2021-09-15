S$1,255 for a mooncake? Asia’s most expensive mooncakes to date

Truffle, chocolate, mao shan wang, yuzu. Each year typically brings new variations of the classic mooncake, but have you ever wondered just how luxurious this symbolic pastry can be?

Here’s a look at the most expensive mooncakes across Asia.

SINGAPORE: AN AUSPICIOUS S$888 SET WITH GOLD BAR

Singapore durian confectionery Golden Moments is known for coming up with luxurious limited edition mooncakes each year, but its auspiciously priced S$888 set from 2020 definitely takes the, er, cake.

The 24K Truffle Mao Shan Wang Snowskin Mooncake set comprised four mooncakes decked with not one but five layers of 24K gold foil. It also came with a Golden Moments branded 99.9 24K Pure Gold Bar exclusively designed by SK Jewellery. Talk about the Midas touch?