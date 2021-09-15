S$1,255 for a mooncake? Asia’s most expensive mooncakes to date
The beloved Mid-Autumn Festival is finally upon us and in the spirit of things, we take a look at the most luxurious mooncakes – complete with jaw-dropping price tags – we’ve seen over the years.
Truffle, chocolate, mao shan wang, yuzu. Each year typically brings new variations of the classic mooncake, but have you ever wondered just how luxurious this symbolic pastry can be?
Here’s a look at the most expensive mooncakes across Asia.
SINGAPORE: AN AUSPICIOUS S$888 SET WITH GOLD BAR
Singapore durian confectionery Golden Moments is known for coming up with luxurious limited edition mooncakes each year, but its auspiciously priced S$888 set from 2020 definitely takes the, er, cake.
The 24K Truffle Mao Shan Wang Snowskin Mooncake set comprised four mooncakes decked with not one but five layers of 24K gold foil. It also came with a Golden Moments branded 99.9 24K Pure Gold Bar exclusively designed by SK Jewellery. Talk about the Midas touch?
There's no S$888 set this year, but Golden Moments did come up with a bunch of premium mooncakes. There’s the Premium Snowskin Mooncake box of four going for S$494, and Premium Golden Lava Custard Mooncake going for S$399.
MALAYSIA: A GIANT MOONCAKE WITH 24K EDIBLE GOLD
In 2017, Malaysian bakery Leong Yin Pastry created a giant mooncake with an eye-watering price of – get this – RM3,888 (S$1,255).
Named “zhen yue”, the mooncake weighed a whopping 1.2kg and was filled with 16 premium ingredients such as cordyceps, ginseng, saffron, royal jelly, molasses, lotus seed, jujube, longan and 24K edible gold, along with other Chinese herbs.
The selling price landed the mooncake a spot in the Malaysian Book of Rercords for the “most expensive mooncake” in Malaysia.
HONG KONG: WORLD'S FIRST CAVIAR MOONCAKE
If you thought mooncakes with edible gold were indulgent enough, how about mooncakes with caviar? Hong Kong’s Royal Caviar Club created what it billed as the world’s first caviar and black truffle mooncake last year, priced at HK$1,800 (S$311) for a box of four.
The snow skin mooncakes featured 10g of Royal Cristal Caviar, plus Australian winter black truffle and truffled potato.
Surely there's a demand for caviar mooncakes, as this year, Royal Caviar Club came up with a new offering featuring Imperial Ossetra Caviar, paired with either cream cheese or fresh vanilla filling. There are six mooncakes in the set, priced at HK$680.