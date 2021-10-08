Singapore is 8th most luxurious city in the world, study finds

Call it pandemic boredom, but some folks in the UK have actually bothered to analyse “the number of luxury venues in a city to find out where in the world is truly the most lavish”.

The survey, conducted by Money.co.uk, found that Paris tops the list, followed by London and Tokyo. Singapore, it seems, sits in 8th place.

Just how did this conclusion come about? Well, the methodology apparently involves the very tedious process of “counting the number of 5-star hotels, Michelin-star restaurants and number of designer stores in each city”, Money.co.uk said in a press release.

Those with the highest total number across all three categories are ranked the most luxurious city in the world.

To be more specific, designer stores refer to “the top 10 most luxury brands”, namely Cartier, Rolex, Tiffany & Co, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Burberry, Valentino, Versace and Hermes.

Singapore was recorded as having a total of 302 luxury venues. Paris has 630, London has 628 while Tokyo has 478.

Hmm, good to know, we guess? Meanwhile, we’ll be focusing our efforts on more pressing matters, such as counting Helen and Ivan’s number of coins (yes, we’ve yet to solve that).