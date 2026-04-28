10 dining experiences to treat mum to this Mother’s Day
From indulgent Cantonese banquets to boozy beachfront events, check out these top-tier dining experiences to share with your leading lady this May.
We live in trying times, but that’s not an excuse to eschew a proper Mother’s Day celebration. After all, if anyone knows anything about trying times, it’s mum. She’s seen us through babyhood to adulthood, and all our teenage tantrums in between. So this May, draw her a seat at one of these indulgent experiences to ensure she feels properly celebrated for everything she does for us.
CRYSTAL JADE GOLDEN PALACE
Limited edition dishes are the order of the occasion at Crystal Jade restaurants, whose Parents’ Day 2026 promotions will run from Apr 27 to Jun 30. At Crystal Jade Golden Palace, the specials include an applewood-smoked crispy pork belly (S$16.80), claypot taro rice with Japanese oysters (S$42) and purple sweet potato tarts (S$18.80 for three) topped with bird’s nest and gingko nuts. At Crystal Jade Pavilion, handmade fish mousse siew mai (S$9.80 for three) is among the special dim sum, while at Crystal Jade La Mian Xiao Long Bao, there is kampong chicken with black garlic and Chinese yam in claypot (S$29.80) and poached Wuchang rice with seafood and quinoa in prawn broth (S$19.80).
FAT COW
Throughout May, this Japanese wagyu specialist is serving an indulgent Sukiyaki Set Lunch (S$78 per person), the highlight of which is the prized Akune Gold A5 wagyu. Produced by Mizusako in Japan’s Kagoshima Prefecture, the wagyu is celebrated for its extraordinary marbling score, silky texture and nuanced flavour. These rich slivers are served alongside hanwoo, the fine-quality Korean cattle breed loved for its distinctly clean yet deeply umami flavour. Mothers dining at Fat Cow on May 10 will receive a complimentary glass of sparkling rosé.
FOC BY THE BEACH
For a truly relaxing Mother’s Day by the beach, sign up for the Sunset Watch Party at FOC By The Beach (available on May 10, 17 and 31) at 7pm. That’s when you’ll settle into lounge chairs as the waves lap upon the shore and soak up the vibrations of a soothing sound bath as the sun dips into the horizon. The S$40 ticket price is fully refundable as F&B credits, which means you can stroll on over to dinner in the restaurant where dishes like the addictive patatas bravas (S$15) and seafood senyoret paella (from S$50) go perfectly with the complimentary coconut mango cocktail for mums.
GEYLANG CLAYPOT RICE
For more downhome comforts, take a gander at Geylang Claypot Rice’s Parents’ Day set menu (S$118, feeds up to five people), which includes classics like a smoky BBQ crab, prawn paste frog legs, traditional Hokkien mee lashed with lard, and the restaurant’s signature chicken claypot rice, of course. Available for dine-in or delivery.
L’AMO BISTRO DEL MARE
This sun-drenched coastal Italian bistro in METT Singapore is hosting a one-day-only Mother’s Day Brunch (S$98 per person) in collaboration with Jing Botanics on May 10. Chef Daniele Sperindio has created an elegant menu that includes a red snapper crudo with marinated strawberries, campanelle in a rich tomato sauce with red prawn tartare, and a lemon sole with L’aquila saffron and orange sauce. Mothers will receive a complimentary Jing Botanics hair care gift set valued at S$78.
MEDUSA OSTERIA ROMANA
This crimson dining room is perfect for mothers who love a bit of Romanesque opulence and disco ball vibe. The five-course menu (S$88 per person) with dishes like marinated heirloom tomatoes with chilled tomato jus and burrata, and king prawns sauteed in olive oil and chillies is a stylish affair. If Mum is a more-is-more kind of girl, get the tagliata di manzo (a succulent seared sirloin) as her main course for an additional S$15. The meal ends on a light, floral note with a delicate rosewater and raspberry pannacotta.
QIN RESTAURANT AND BAR
It’s always a joy to dine on chef Marvas Ng’s modern Chinese creations at QIN Restaurant and Bar. For Mother’s Day, he has created a one-day-only menu (S$128 per person, minimum four to dine) comprising his signature dishes, including deep-sea fish maw in fermented black bean beurre blanc, gently steamed Straits wild-caught threadfin, and Iberico pork rack “tan shao”. It’s a great way to discover one of the city’s more underrated restaurants.
THE DINING ROOM
All your favourite Singaporean comfort favourites made with locally-sourced ingredients. That’s the draw at The Dining Room’s buffets, available at Sunday lunch on May 10 and Jun 21, and at dinner on Fridays and Saturdays from May 2 to Jun 28. Located on the first floor of Sheraton Towers Singapore, the restaurant offers an unending feast of dishes like scampi laksa, slow-roasted wagyu rump, vegetarian “kong bak” burgers, har lok soy sauce soft shell prawns, and sustainably sourced barramundi fillet otah otah.
THE PLUMP FRENCHMAN
Who better to trust with a crispy porchetta than a Plump Frenchman? One of several Mother’s Day specials at this cosy brasserie, the crispy porchetta (S$88, 1kg) is served with sweet peas and a chervil salad to cut through the richness. There’s also le bar entier en papillote (S$98, 1kg) — seabass baked with fennel, lemon and herbs, and finished with a hearty bouillabaisse sauce. For a sweet finish, pre-order the Frasier (S$68, 500g), a classic strawberry-pistachio shortcake layered with fresh fruit.
TUNGLOK PEKING DUCK
Few things say celebration like a gleaming, succulent Peking duck. From Apr 27 to May 10, TungLok Peking Duck is offering Mother’s Day set menus ranging from S$398 for four people to S$1,588 for 10. Every set features the signature Peking duck, complimentary longevity buns, and a bottle of red wine to mark the occasion. Depending on the set you choose, expect dishes like superior fish bone soup with sea cucumber and conpoy, and desserts like almond cream with hashima.