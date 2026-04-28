10 dining experiences to treat mum to this Mother’s Day

For a truly relaxing Mother’s Day by the beach, sign up for the Sunset Watch Party at FOC By The Beach (available on May 10, 17 and 31) at 7pm. That’s when you’ll settle into lounge chairs as the waves lap upon the shore and soak up the vibrations of a soothing sound bath as the sun dips into the horizon. The S$40 ticket price is fully refundable as F&B credits, which means you can stroll on over to dinner in the restaurant where dishes like the addictive patatas bravas (S$15) and seafood senyoret paella (from S$50) go perfectly with the complimentary coconut mango cocktail for mums.

GEYLANG CLAYPOT RICE