Move over, gin and whisky. Rum is making a comeback in Australia

Located in Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula, rum producer JimmyRum is the coastal region’s first craft rum distillery. It stands out in a landscape peppered with wineries: The peninsula, just an hour’s drive southeast of Melbourne, is known for its excellent Pinot Noir and other cool climate wines.

For James McPherson, founder of JimmyRum, it seemed only natural that he set up his distillery in Mornington Peninsula: He grew up in the area, and it’s “a beautiful place to work”.

Singapore played a key role in JimmyRum’s conception. Before rum came along, McPherson spent 20 years as a ship engineer, calling port in the city-state more than 35 times. While dry-docking a vessel at Sembawang shipyard in 2016, he stayed in Singapore for a month and visited Manhattan bar almost every night, where he discovered “amazing quality rums from around the world”.

After he was made redundant by his company in 2017, McPherson explored his new passion for rum. He visited 70 distilleries around the world in three months, and then ordered his very first still, which he named Matilda. He opened JimmyRum in 2019.

Rum is a spirit made by fermenting and distilling sugarcane juice or molasses. McPherson makes rum from only Australian-produced molasses, sourcing it from sugar manufacturer Sunshine Sugar in northern New South Wales as the climate in Mornington Peninsula is too temperate for effective sugarcane cultivation.