Where to book a National Day staycation in Singapore for the SG61 long weekend
Whether you are after fireworks, festive dining, family activities or a restorative break, these Singapore hotels have lined up packages for the National Day long weekend.
Leaving Singapore over the National Day long weekend for a getaway to Bangkok, Bali or Phuket is practically a local reflex. But there are good reasons to stay home during this holiday too.
After all, National Day is one of the few times of the year when Singapore unabashedly celebrates its uniqueness and quirks. To get you in the mood, hotels across the little red dot are rolling out staycation packages and dining experiences that spotlight different facets of the city, from heritage neighbourhoods and hawker-inspired menus to family workshops and poolside parade screenings.
Here is our guide to some National Day staycations, based on how you would like to celebrate.
NATIONAL DAY ATMOSPHERE WITHOUT THE CROWDS
If you like the idea of a front-row view of the NDP fireworks without having to jostle for space or awkwardly wave your flag in unison with the strangers around you, your best bet is to book a room facing the National Stadium.
For that, The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore is an obvious choice. The hotel’s Kallang-facing rooms offer views of the fireworks during the Saturday rehearsals and preview shows, as well as on National Day itself on Aug 9.
To make the most of the long weekend, its Anchored Moments package includes early check-in from 8am and buffet breakfast at Colony for up to two adults and two children under 12. A thoughtful perk is the nautical-themed welcome amenity, which includes a bath bomb and bath salts for a long soak in the hotel’s Instagram-famous bathtub, framed by its distinctive octagon-shaped bathroom window overlooking the cityscape. Night owls can opt for the Moonlight Stay & Dine package instead, which includes check-in from 6pm, a buffet dinner at Colony and daily breakfast for up to two adults.
Over at Parkroyal on Beach Road, the celebration is more social. On Aug 9, the hotel will host a National Day poolside BBQ party with a live screening of the parade, a buffet, free-flow drinks and, of course, views of the fireworks. The party is ticketed, but hotel guests can purchase access for S$30 per person, including one beverage.
Andaz Singapore offers another high-rise vantage point with a side of skyline glamour. At 665°F, the Cellar Fireworks Dining Experience pairs a three-course National Day set dinner with a bird’s-eye view of the fireworks. To experience the sights and sounds of the flypast, head to rooftop bar Mr Stork, which will serve limited-edition cocktails and locally inspired bar bites, complete with a live satay station and panoramic city views.
PATRIOTIC FEASTING
There is no better way to celebrate SG61 than by indulging in Singapore’s true national pastime: eating very well.
At Mett Singapore, set amid the lush surrounds of Fort Canning Park, staycation guests receive a S$100 dining credit, well timed for the hotel’s line-up of limited-time culinary collaborations.
On Aug 2, the hotel will present a National Day edition of its monthly Governor’s Table, reimagining the British Sunday roast with a live carving station, raw seafood bar and dessert spread. Guest chef Damian D’Silva will also helm interactive stations celebrating heritage flavours, including rendang, freshly made popiah and handcrafted Singapore kueh.
From Aug 1 to Aug 15, Canning Bar & Lounge will offer a set menu featuring the Canning Sling, a modern take on the Singapore Sling, alongside refined renditions of laksa, chicken rice donabe and traditional kueh.
Another local culinary luminary, pastry chef Janice Wong, will present a Singapore-inspired afternoon tea at the recently renovated The St Regis Singapore. From Aug 3 to Sep 30, The Tea Room will serve elegant bites such as a Wagyu rendang puff, chwee kueh with mushroom broth and ginger sesame chicken roulade on potato blini, alongside pandan kaya mochi scones and locally inspired chocolate bonbons.
Frasers House, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Singapore is also offering a US$100 dining credit, about S$129, with its Frasers House Signature Stay package. The staycation includes a personalised perk such as early arrival, late departure or a room upgrade.
At Luce’s National Day Brunch on Aug 9, guests can feast their eyes and satisfy their sweet tooth with 61 handcrafted cakes in nostalgic flavours such as Orh Nee Custard Cake, Ondeh Ondeh Swiss Roll and Milo Tiramisu Cake. From Aug 1 to 10, The Lobby Lounge will also serve an elevated take on Hainanese curry rice with pork chop, finished tableside with freshly shaved black truffle. In other words, abandon all pretence of “just eating light”.
JW Marriott Singapore South Beach offers another compelling option for food-focused celebrations with its three-day, two-night Never-ending Staycation package, which includes daily breakfast for two and a seafood buffet dinner at Beach Road Kitchen. On Aug 8 and Aug 9, the spread will take on a National Day twist with the “King of Fruits Reign” Seafood Dinner Buffet, featuring all-you-can-eat durian picked at peak ripeness. You know you are truly Singaporean if you can savour both perfumed, pungent durian and rich seafood in one sitting.
HERITAGE AND CULTURE
Alternatively, use the long weekend to discover something new about Singapore.
At Grand Hyatt Singapore, the Stories of Orchard tour offers a deeper look at the shopping district’s layers of history beyond its malls and luxury boutiques. It traces Orchard Road’s evolution from an area of nutmeg plantations and fruit farms while uncovering hidden architectural references and the Peranakan history of Emerald Hill. Pair the excursion with the hotel’s Grand Happy Hour Escape staycation package, which includes evening access to the happy hour spread at 10 Scotts, for a smooth transition from heritage walk to well-earned sundowner.
For a more playful take on local culture, The Fullerton Hotel Singapore is hosting Adventures of Grumpy Cat by mural artist Yip Yew Chong at its East Garden Gallery until Aug 30. The exhibition features 30 original paintings depicting the feline character in everyday Singapore scenes, from familiar neighbourhoods to whimsical urban moments. Interactive, photo-friendly installations include a kopitiam-inspired “Grumpitiam”.
During the holiday weekend from Aug 7 to Aug 9, hotel guests will also receive a Kueh Lapis Grumpy Cat medallion pin and have access to a National Day Bazaar on Aug 9.
Alternatively, explore Singapore’s wilder side at Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree. Available from Aug 7 to Aug 10, its National Day Getaway package includes daily breakfast for two, a festive buffet dinner and admission for two guests to Singapore Zoo, Bird Paradise or River Wonders. It is a reminder that Singapore’s heritage is found not only in historic buildings and old neighbourhoods, but also in the natural landscapes, river habitats and conservation spaces that shape its identity as a city in nature.
FAMILY BONDING
The best family staycations are the ones where the hotel does most of the work, sorting out the meals, the activities and the eternal question of what to do next.
On Sentosa, Capella Singapore’s National Day Getaway offers a resort-style escape with breakfast for up to two adults and two children, as well as complimentary SG61 activities during the holiday weekend. These include clay miniature-making workshops and cupcake-decorating sessions, ideal for families seeking wholesome ways to keep little hands busy.
At Four Seasons Hotel Singapore, the Summer Family Fun package is especially useful for families with teenagers or older children who may have outgrown the joy of squeezing into one room with their parents. The stay offers 20 per cent off a second room for children aged 18 and under, alongside children’s amenities, a cupcake-decorating kit, daily ice cream for younger guests and a complimentary pickleball session to help burn off excess energy.
Alternatively, participating Pan Pacific, Parkroyal Collection and Parkroyal properties in Singapore are offering stays with complimentary breakfast and welcome amenities for two adults and two children until Aug 31. Children will receive an exclusive Pan Pan Lamb plush toy and a copy of Pan Pan’s Big Balloon Adventure, a storybook written by award-winning author Emily Lim-Leh and illustrated by Josef Lee.
A RESTORATIVE RETREAT
If the year’s relentless pace has left you running on fumes, retreat to a hotel where recuperation is built into the stay.
Shangri-La Singapore’s staycation offer comes with privileges including a 2pm late check-out and a locally inspired set dinner at The Lobby Lounge. For a more thorough reset, book the Chi Total Renewal Retreat, a three-hour treatment comprising a full-body scrub, massage and results-driven Obagi Medical Facial. The highlight is an advanced intraoral buccal massage performed by a specially trained therapist to release deep facial tension and leave the complexion looking sculpted and radiant.
Over at The Singapore Edition wellness takes on a sleeker, more urban edge. Its Spa Summer Glow Package begins with a 30-minute gommage scrub, followed by a 90-minute massage using long, flowing strokes to ease tension. A targeted treatment for the often-neglected neck area completes the session, leaving you looking as restored as you feel.
Sometimes, the best way to celebrate is not with a bang, but in a bathrobe.