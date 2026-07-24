Where to book a National Day staycation in Singapore for the SG61 long weekend

Leaving Singapore over the National Day long weekend for a getaway to Bangkok, Bali or Phuket is practically a local reflex. But there are good reasons to stay home during this holiday too.

After all, National Day is one of the few times of the year when Singapore unabashedly celebrates its uniqueness and quirks. To get you in the mood, hotels across the little red dot are rolling out staycation packages and dining experiences that spotlight different facets of the city, from heritage neighbourhoods and hawker-inspired menus to family workshops and poolside parade screenings.

Here is our guide to some National Day staycations, based on how you would like to celebrate.

NATIONAL DAY ATMOSPHERE WITHOUT THE CROWDS

If you like the idea of a front-row view of the NDP fireworks without having to jostle for space or awkwardly wave your flag in unison with the strangers around you, your best bet is to book a room facing the National Stadium.