I tasted 300 Nebbiolo wines from Barolo, Barbaresco and Roero. These 6 producers stood out

Few wine notes speak as readily to wine lovers across the globe. Damson, forest berries and cedar can be lost in translation, but rose – fresh, dried or preserved – is a universal language.

Rose is one of the signature notes of Nebbiolo, a red grape grown across the steep hills of the Langhe in Piedmont, northwestern Italy. It also delivers cherry, tar and dried herb notes in its wines and depending on where it’s planted, it can taste remarkably different from one hillside to the next.

Last November, I found myself in Alba, blind-tasting 100 Nebbiolo wines every day over three days. Each morning began the same way: a cold, fog-laced walk through Alba’s empty streets, past shuttered wine bars and the scent of truffles – autumn is truffle season – to the tasting office. After an orientation or a lecture by a regional expert, we launched into the day’s 100 wines. Three days of tar, roses and purple-stained teeth taught me more about Barolo than any other bottle I’ve ever had.