The Ned NoMad, a members-only club and hotel, is now open in New York

The NoMad hotel fell victim to the pandemic, closing unexpectedly in March 2021, but the same building has now been reinvented as the Ned NoMad, a 167-bedroom hotel and club that tries to revive a theatrical version of the neighbourhood’s 1920s heyday for a global cohort of wealthy members.

The new hotel is an offshoot of the Ned in the City of London, housed in Edwin Lutyens’ impressive former Midland Bank headquarters and managed by the Soho House group. While the Ned’s next NY venture (a hotel due to open in 2024 in the former American Stock Exchange in Manhattan’s Financial District) points to a symmetry with their London birthplace, this outpost looks very different. It’s situated on Broadway, a block south of the Ace Hotel, in an imposing corner building that looks like a piece of Paris extruded an extra 10 storeys upwards.

It was built in 1903 by Caroline H Johnston, who commissioned German-American architects Schickel & Ditmars to design a block of offices and storerooms in a neighbourhood that was then dominated by clubs, theatres and brothels. In The New Yorker in 1927 (the same year he published The Gangs of New York), Herbert Asbury described the area as “a region of such utter depravity that horrified reformers called it ‘Satan’s Circus’. As late as 1885 it was estimated that at least half of the buildings were devoted to some form of sin. 6th Avenue was lined with dives, saloons and all-night dance halls.”