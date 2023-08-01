Tippling with tea, agave and champagne: New bars in Singapore

“We realised an agave bar was missing here [in Singapore],” said Vida. “Plus, we are in Asia so why aren’t rice-based spirits being enjoyed more in cocktails in this part of the world?”

The bar’s name (and red sign) is a reference to the mysterious Cheshire cat in the Alice in Wonderland cartoon; a character that left an impression on Vida when he was a kid. “The Cheshire cat embodies a lot of the things we want people to feel in a bar — a sense of wonderment, mischief, and playfulness,” said Vida.